Jamie Foxx Pops The Champagne And Addresses Health Scare After His New Comedy Special

Jamie Foxx has had quite a bit to celebrate as of late. Not only did the actor, singer and producer’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, marry longtime boyfriend Joe Hooten, but Jamie is also looking towards the release of a new comedy special. (That production will be available to Netflix subscription holders.) This all comes well over a year after Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition. Now, the multi hyphenate seems to have recovered, and he recently popped some champagne while addressing his previous health struggles.

The 56-year-old entertainer was in Atlanta this past weekend, where he performed a show as part of his new special, What Had Happened Was. The production will mark the Ray actor’s first stand-up special in over two decades and will see him open up about his health situation. CBS Mornings’ Gayle King was on hand to celebrate with the Oscar winner after his set was done. King shared a clip to Instagram of a smiling comedian popping a bottle of bubbly. The A-lister was also real about what his experiences from the past year:

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) A photo posted by on

Earlier this year, Jamie Foxx seemed to hint at his stand-up return by sharing a post on social media. The update in question included a clip from his special, I Might Need Security, in which he imitates Prince singing a version of the Brady Bunch theme song. It wasn’t until just recently though that Foxx’s collaboration with Netflix for the new special was officially confirmed. It goes without saying that the Day Shift actor has been far removed from his comedy roots and, as you can see in the video above, he’s well aware of that.

The feelings of worry that come ahead of a stand-up comedy performance were apparently “excruciating” for him, as he was aware that laughs aren't guaranteed. For that reason, he seemed to feel extremely blessed that people responded to his on-stage performance in a way. Many of us can definitely use a good laugh during these tough times and, given what he’s been through, the In Living Color icon definitely seems to appreciate levity. I also definitely hear him when he says he never wants to go through such a rough time again.

More on Jamie Foxx (Image credit: Prime Video) We Haven't Heard About Cameron Diaz's Big Screen Return With Jamie Foxx In A While, And It May Be Due To One Change From Netflix

Corinne Foxx confirmed in April 2023 that her father had been hospitalized due to a still-yet-to-be-disclosed medical situation. All of this occurred while Jamie was shooting his 2025 movie schedule release, Back in Action, which co-stars Cameron Diaz. A variety of rumors swirled around Foxx’s well-being, with Corrine debunking many of them . In July 2023, Jamie finally spoke about his medical problem, sharing a video to social media in which he said he “went to hell and back.” His video was met with a host of supportive comments from fellow A-listers like The Rock and Viola Davis.

Since then, reports have indicated that Jamie Foxx has been settling back into his work. His new comedy special definitely represents a major step forward in that regard. While it’s unfortunate that the beloved actor had to go through such an ordeal, it’s wonderful to see that his health has improved and that he’s back to doing the work he loves. Here’s wishing Foxx continued good health and more prime opportunities to pop champagne bottles with friends.

An official premiere date has yet to be announced for What Had Happened Was. In the meantime, though, keep checking the Netflix release schedule for updates on that front.