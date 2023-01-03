Jennifer Aniston’s Year In Review Includes A Glimpse Of Adam Sandler From The Set Of Murder Mystery 2

Looking ahead is as natural as looking back, and actor Jennifer Aniston has just provided another example of why. Posting a new video that celebrated her 2022 escapades, a glimpse of her Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2 was snuck into the finished product. What’s more, that excitement comes with a glimpse of Adam Sandler on the set of a movie hotly anticipated by those with a Netflix subscription .

Sharing her big year in review with Instagram , Aniston put together a clip reel that featured everything you’d expect. Baking at home, COVID tests a plenty, and some festive champagne all made appearances. But as you’ll see in the video below, it wasn’t long before the Sandman entered the picture:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Seeing Adam Sandler having fun seems to be the actor’s default position in recent years. Murder Mystery 2 continues that tradition by showing a smiling Sandler, both on set and standing next to Jennifer Aniston during their journey to make an even funnier, more mysterious film. Which, depending on when this new film launches, could be something we see more of in the near future.

While what we about Murder Mystery 2 doesn’t include a release date for the hotly anticipated follow-up, we do know that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s reunion wrapped production last April . The film’s Parisian setting may also be a clue as to how much of this look back featured the set of Aniston’s upcoming whodunnit, as the Eiffel Tower was also a part of the sights shown in her celebratory post.

Though perhaps the real mystery is the story of this new Netflix whodunnit. Despite what we did see in this clip, what's missing is just as notable. Secrecy is still key surrounding this project, as we still don't have a glimpse of the new cast members, or detective duo Nick and Audrey Spitz on the streets of Paris. Though honestly, we should have probably expected this considering how the first installment did back in 2019.

Murder Mystery’s record setting debut saw the Netflix original film prompting calls for a sequel, despite landing not so fresh reviews upon release. It didn’t stop the fans from making another lush European romp through death and intrigue a priority. With Sandler and Aniston both already part of the Netflix stable of collaborators, who's to say they won't team up yet again after this new chapter takes its bow?

Just as Adam Sandler looks like he’s having fun in those clips from the set, Jennifer Aniston seems just as excited to be back in the field, seeing where Nick and Audrey Spitz’s next misadventure takes them. We’re still not sure when to expect Murder Mystery 2, however it doesn’t feel like a huge stretch to expect the movie to land somewhere in the schedule of Netflix’s 2023 movies .

In the meantime, you can catch the original Murder Mystery, as it’s still streaming on the platform at the time of this writing. Or, if you're an Adam Sandler fan who hasn't see his latest film Hustle, you can catch that film on the same platform.