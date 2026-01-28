I Was Surprised Pete Davidson Name-Dropped Jon Bernthal While Revealing One Trait He Wants His Baby Daughter To Have

Pete Davidson seems to be enjoying the early days of parenthood, since his partner Elsie Hewitt gave birth to their “perfect angel” baby girl in December. Having children had been the Saturday Night Live alum’s biggest dream for years, and as he opened up about the traits he hopes baby Scottie Rose will have as she gets older, I was definitely not expecting Jon Bernthal’s name to get dropped.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt chose the “Staten Island Normal” name Scottie for their daughter as a tribute to Davidson’s father Scott, a New York firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks. However, the name isn't the only connection the Bupkis star hopes she’ll have to her late grandfather, as he opened up to US Weekly, saying:

I want her to be funny, obviously, but there’s just something that my dad had that, like, he just had this face where you already like this person. Like, John [sic] Bernthal has that face where, if you saw [him] at CVS, you’d be like, ‘I want this guy to be my uncle’ without knowing what he did or whatever. I just hope she has that sort of vibe.

It is absolutely adorable to hear Pete Davidson, mere weeks into fatherhood, imagining what kind of person he hopes his daughter is, especially in the qualities she might inherit from his family members.

I’m also super amused that Jon Bernthal is the friendly face that the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor pictures when he thinks about feeling kinship with a stranger. I mean, I get it. Bernthal is charming as hell, and I don’t hear anybody questioning why the Marvel actor has popped up in everything from The Bear to The Accountant 2 to The Amateur to this year’s TV shows like His & Hers.

No big deal, but he’s also got a couple of projects coming to the 2026 movie calendar that you might have heard of — The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And I don’t care what kind of evil deeds he’s pulled off as The Punisher in the MCU, Pete Davidson’s right — I’d totally let Bernthal hold my baby if I saw him in CVS.

Pete Davidson wasn’t done fawning over his baby girl, though, going on to say he’s not concerned with what Scottie will look like as she grows up, but rather the heart that will show through on her face. He continued:

Obviously, Elsie is super beautiful, so I know [Scottie will] be really pretty. You want that face where you’re, like, ‘Have I met you before? How do I know you? Why do I feel so comfortable around your face?’ That’s what I hope she gets from my dad.

Pro-tip for new dads: It's always a good idea to sneak in a sweet compliment for mom, as Pete Davidson did here for Elsie Hewitt — who appears to be equally in awe of the life they have created. The new dad gushed:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All those clichés are true in the best way. The best thing I’ve been telling people is [that Scottie is] the biggest gift. Nothing else matters as much or intensely, like career, activities, hanging out with people [or] what do people think of me, that sort of shit.

I absolutely love hearing Pete Davidson in this place, especially considering what he’s been through — not just with his father’s death but in the media, where he’s had to come to terms with people being more obsessed with his dating life than his work as an actor. His struggles with addiction and PTSD are well-known, as well as his stints in rehab and trauma therapy.

However, these days the security concerns and public scrutiny that came with dating Kim Kardashian feel like a lifetime ago, and it’s wild to think that we’re now at a stage where his biggest aspirations are to be pushing a baby stroller alongside Machine Gun Kelly and to see a smile on his daughter as friendly as Jon Bernthal’s.