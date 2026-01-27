We Finally Know More About The Duffer Bros' First Post-Stranger Things TV Show, And It Sounds Like A Horror Buffet

Can you believe it? It’s already been about a month since the Stranger Things series finale aired. While we’ll be debating about what really happened to Eleven for years to come, things may have wrapped up for our favorite residents of Hawkins. However, the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have been hard at work on three upcoming shows for those with a Netflix subscription, and we have some new information about one already coming out this spring.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Duffer Bros’ New Show Sounds Like A Chilling Horror Fest

The Stranger Things creators' next show is called Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, and its place on the 2026 Netflix release schedule is just two months away. It’s an eight-episode limited series produced by the Duffers and created by Haley Z. Boston (who previously wrote an episode for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and was a story editor on Hunters) that we originally heard about in 2024. Boston describes her concept as the “horror version of becoming a wife.”

The series follows a couple who are getting ready to get married in five days. Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen follows bride Rachel and groom Nicky as they head to the secluded vacation of Nicky’s wealthy family just before their wedding. The series is led by Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Rachel, Adam DiMarco (Overcompensating) as Nicky, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Nicky’s mom, and Ted Levine (Monk) as Nicky’s dad.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the creator cited Carrie and Rosemary’s Baby as influences, but we’ll have to wait for the series to drop before we find out about the “something very bad” that will occur during the couple’s trip.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Oh, And There’s More Where That Came From From The Duffers...

What’s also quite exciting is that Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen isn’t the only series from the Duffer Bros expected to come out this year. There’s Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, which is an animated spinoff series set between Seasons 2 and 3 that does follow the characters from the OG show, like Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin and Max, from a more Saturday morning cartoon approach.

The other show (that I’m particularly interested in) is one called The Boroughs. The Duffers have said it shares some “DNA with Stranger Things,” given it's about a group of misfits dealing with an otherworldly force, but these protagonists will be the residents of a retirement community in New Mexico. The cast of the series includes Alfred Molina, Geena Davis and Bill Pullman.

While you’d think these guys would sit back and relax after just being behind one of the biggest TV shows of the past decade, they’ve got some really exciting new series on the way. We don’t have a specific release date for Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 or The Boroughs yet, but the full season of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen drops on March 26!