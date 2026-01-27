Following Her Oscar Nom For Weapons, Amy Madigan Is Sticking In Scary Territory Joining An Exciting New Netflix Horror Series

While we don't presently know whether or not Amy Madigan will be going home with an Academy Award when the 2026 Oscars play out in March, there is no questioning the fact that the actress delivered one of the best and most memorable performances of last year. She doesn't actually have a ton of screentime in Zach Cregger's Weapons, but her turn as Aunt Gladys nonetheless turned her into an instant genre icon. In the immediate aftermath, there was talk about a prequel movie for the character, but today we've learned that it's not her only upcoming horror project.

Variety is now reporting that Madigan has closed a deal that will see her guest starring in Netflix's All The Sinners Bleed – a new horror/noir streaming series based on the award-winning novel from author S.A. Crosby. She joins an ensemble cast that is headed by Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and also features the talents of Leila George, Daniel Ezra, John Douglas Thompson, Murray Bartlett, Andrea Cortés, and Giancarlo Esposito.

First published in 2023, All The Sinners Bleed tells the story of Titus Crown (Dìrísù), a Black sheriff in a Bible belt county who closes in on capturing a serial killer who has been hunting members of the Black community in his jurisdiction, his motive seemingly based in an extreme, warped faith. Joe Robert Cole, who is best known for co-writing both Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Ryan Coogler, is the credited showrunner, and he will be directing the first episode as well as others in the nine-episode run.

It's worth noting that while Amy Madigan has earned special acclaim for her work in Weapons, it's not her only genre credit: in 1993, she starred with Timothy Hutton in George A. Romero's adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Half, and recent years have seen her star in the controversial thriller The Hunt as well as the Guillermo del Toro-produced/Scott Cooper-directed wendigo horror Antlers.

In addition to All The Sinners Bleed and the aforementioned Aunt Gladys prequel, Madigan's upcoming work also includes the new James Ponsoldt thriller Sponsor (with Jason Segel and John C. Reilly) and she is part of the cast of Ed Harris' The Ploughmen.

As per usual with Netflix projects, a premiere date/window has not yet been announced for the new series, but this is definitely a project to keep an eye on. If you're curious about the source material, All The Sinners Bleed is available in hardcover, paperback and audiobook forms, and if you now find yourself in a particular mood to revisit Weapons, you can be watching it now with just a few clicks if you have a HBO Max subscription. (And be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of our 2026 Oscars coverage!)