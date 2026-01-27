Kanye West Addresses Theory That He Only Released His Apology Letter For Antisemitic Views To Revive His Career

This week, Kanye West made headlines after buying out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal, with which he addressed controversial remarks he’s made. In the message, the rapper apologized for antisemitic sentiments he previously shared and opened up about his mental health struggles (specifically his experience with bipolar disorder). West’s letter has since attracted some naysayers who believe this letter was part of a PR move that would positively benefit him and, now, the star himself is addressing that assumption.

48-year-old West – whose latest album, Bully, is nearing release – reflected on his anti-Jewish sentiments and sought to provide context for his mental health obstacles. The Grammy winner specifically revealed he was diagnosed with a right frontal lobe injury, which he allegedly sustained during the 2002 car accident that sparked “Through the Wire,” his first single. West caught up with Vanity Fair to discuss the letter and, when asked about his reasons for dropping the letter, he shut down any notion of it being career-motivated:

It’s my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the US on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well. My upcoming album, Bully, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify too. My 2007 album, Graduation, was also the most listened-to and streamed hip-hop album of 2025. This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality.

Despite the myriad of controversies surrounding the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper in recent years, he has seemingly maintained a steady fan following. It’s seemingly because of that that Ye argues that he has no need to get into the public’s good graces in order to boost his career in some way. During his interview, the music and fashion mogul – who also revealed in his letter that he suffered a four-month manic episode in 2025 – went on to cite deeper reasons for sharing the apology:

This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit. I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far. I look at wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am. As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word. It’s important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity.

In 2022, Kanye West drew backlash for antisemetic comments he made during a since-removed episode of the Drink Champs podcast. During that same year, West also dropped controversial social media posts, including one in which he claimed he’d go “death con 3” on Jewish people. Not only was West condemned by Jewish activist groups at the time, but he was also dropped by Balenciaga, Adidas and more. Around that time, West said he’d been “beat to a pulp” due to the loss of business connections.

Ye’s letter also addresses the rant he went on in early 2025, which saw him claim “dominion” over his current wife, Bianca Censori. That situation came months before he released the single “Heil Hitler” and, at the same time, Nazi iconography was also highlighted through some of the apparel offered by the rapper’s clothing brand, Yeezy. Ye told Vanity Fair that he began to express remorse over his actions after receiving treatment for his manic episode. Still, the father of four also acknowledged that he’d already burned a lot of bridges:

Every day that I wake up, it’s a checklist of everything that I said—at least what I can recall—while in a bipolar episode. All of the family bonds, deep relationships, and lifelong friendships that I worked so hard to build over so many years were all tarnished by all of the horrible statements that I made so impulsively.

Kanye West’s full-page letter marks yet another instance in which he’s apologized for sharing antisemitic thoughts. In 2023, West apologized multiple times via social media with one post which he mused that 21 Jump Street had changed his views and another he shared on Christmas Day, which was written in Hebrew and came months before the release of his Vultures 1 album in 2024. West apologized again in 2025, saying he was “done with antisemitism.” It remains to be seen if that stance will hold firm after this latest apology.