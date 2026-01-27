‘So Sick Of That!’ How Gayle King Called Out CBS News ‘Leakers’ For Dropping Claims About Her Job Security

As changes continue to unfold at CBS News under the leadership of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, reports have been circulating about one of the company’s biggest names. Longtime TV host Gayle King has been at the center of the rumor mill, as questions regarding her position with the network long-term linger. While King did address the chatter, she just shared truly pointed words aimed at company “leakers.” Those sentiments came down during one of the network’s internal town halls.

Weiss called that town hall on Tuesday, January 27, during which she laid out her views on the direction that CBS News should move in going forward. During the all-hands meeting, Gayle King chimed in as well and provided support for the way in which Weiss has laid out her objectives. Per a transcript obtained by The Independent, King also didn’t mince words about those who’ve been sharing information with the press as of late. While directly addressing Weiss, King shared the following thoughts:

I also want to say to the leakers in the building, I thought you made it very clear if you're not the leader for them. I would like to think that we can have conversations, and that we could talk candidly with each other, and it's not going to friggin be in the paper. I am so sick of that!

Needless to say, the CBS Mornings co-host is making her position quite clear. This comes after months of chatter about King’s contract allegedly not being renewed after it expires in May 2026. Last fall, it was reported that King and the Eye Network had yet to have formal discussions about her future with the company, and it’s unclear if that’s changed. In December 2025, King acknowledged the reports, saying that she’d seen them but that she would “stay out” of the chatter.

It’s been alleged that a major point of contention within the Gayle King situation is her salary, which is reportedly valued between $10 and $15 million. Just around a week ago, there was also a report regarding how Bari Weiss reportedly viewed King’s future at CBS. An insider alleged that Weiss believed King’s contract was no longer feasible in this media landscape. Per the report, Weiss was also weighing the options of having King appear as a special correspondent on certain shows or giving her a contract for one final, “farewell” year.

During the town hall, Weiss didn’t share any concrete information about the state of King’s job, though she did say the host was “absolutely beloved.” For her part, King also expressed her devotion to the media company, which has experienced layoffs as of late. The journalist eventually closed out the meeting by sharing a stark message for her co-workers:

If you don't want to be here, if this is not the place, it's OK. But for the rest of us who would like to be here, who’d like to do a good job and figure things out along the way, this is a very bumpy time for all of us.

Bari Weiss – whose editorial decisions have been questioned – is promising sweeping change at CBS News, with streaming being a major aspect of her hopes and goals. The viewing public will have to wait and see how that plays out and to see if Gayle King ends up factoring into those ambitions for the long run. In the meantime, though, it seems she has no time for the rumor mongers.