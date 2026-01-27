The Real Tea Behind Sadie Sink Learning To Skateboard For Stranger Things

Stranger Things 5 may have ended a month ago, marking the official end of the fan-favorite Netflix hit, but the series is still being talked about. The streamer released a new documentary centering on the final season, and Finn Wolfhard even spoofed the series and what could come next while hosting Saturday Night Live on the 2026 TV schedule. Additionally, new information is still being shared about the show, and Sadie Sink revealed the tea about learning how to skateboard.

Sink joined Stranger Things as Max Mayfield in Season 2, effectively skateboarding into the hearts of not only the characters but the audience. While music was able to get Max out of the Upside Down more than once, skateboarding seems to be her passion… but it's not Sink’s. In an Instagram video posted by the Stranger Things account, the actress spilled the tea on what it was like learning how to skateboard for the role, and it’s not what you’d think:

I had to learn how to skateboard for the show. I didn’t really like it, if I’m being honest, because I had to do it for three hours every single day after school, and it just became annoying, and I was also very scared of getting hurt. And they made me wear a helmet and knee pads and elbow pads, which I guess is important, but I felt really dorky skating around the studio.

Having to not only deal with learning lines and a complex way of doing school, but spending a full three hours every day for who knows how many days learning to skateboard is pretty intense. It also makes sense that she was scared of getting hurt, even with all of the protection she had. Plus, skating around the studio sounds extra challenging.

If anything, it can be assumed that Sink probably didn't have to do all her skating because it's possible that a stunt double could have done the riding for her. It’s unknown how much skateboarding she actually did, but having to learn for three hours every single day means that she definitely did it a lot. At the very least, the skating turned out pretty great, and she seemed to be a natural on screen.

Now that Stranger Things is done, would Sink ever get back on the board? She admitted it would “depend,” but she also said that she would “not willingly” do it. Even though wrapping the series was as emotional as ever, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sink was happy to be done with the skateboarding, specifically. Whether or not she’ll take on another role that requires her to skateboard is unknown, but at least for the time being, she is putting that part of her life in the rearview mirror.

Since it seems unlikely that Sadie Sink will skateboard again on screen, fans can always see her skills by watching Stranger Things with a Netflix subscription. It’s still hard to believe that the show has ended, but the Max actress doesn’t seem too heartbroken about not being forced to skateboard anymore.