Chicago Fire Lost A Hero From Firehouse 51, But I’m Excited About Severide Getting Good News He Needed For One Relationship

Chicago Fire got off to a harrowing start in the 2026 TV schedule in the wake of the fall finale cliffhanger than ended with Severide and Van Meter in grave danger. Severide managed to escape the inferno with relatively minor injuries, but Van Meter's fate was uncertain for the first three episodes of the new year as he lay unconscious in the hospital. Throw in the news that Mouch was out at Firehouse 51, and Severide was taking a lot of hits. Fortunately, Van Meter's survival was finally confirmed, reminding me of what executive producer Reza Tabrizi told CinemaBlend about the characters' relationship.

Mouch was the first loss of the new year, when his efforts to save his job at the CFD paid off... sort of. He wasn't let go, but Engine 51 was decommissioned anyway and Mouch was moved over to Firehouse 40. That at least didn't have to mean Christian Stolte was permanently gone from the show, whereas Van Meter seemed on the verge of death from the very start of 2026. The tragedy was looming over Stellaride's relationship, on top of the loss of Isaiah from their home. (You can stream the most recent episodes with a Peacock subscription now.)

I was concerned the Van Meter would become a Chicago Fire casualty like another CFD officer a few years ago, and it's safe to say that the original One Chicago show was delivering on the "heartache" that Reza Tabrizi promised. Now that Van Meter survived – although not without one last scare when he started choking on his breathing tube – and Severide and Stella are leaning on each other again, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. After how the EP described the Severide/Van Meter relationship, the fallout of his death could have been nightmarish. Here's what Tabrizi told me:

I think the Severide/Van Meter working relationship and friendship has evolved throughout the seasons that we've had, especially from the time Severode lost his dad, Benny. And even more so after Boden got promoted and had to leave the firehouse and not have as much interaction with Severide.

Severide's status quo in the firehouse really has gone through some major changes over the past several seasons, starting with the departure of Casey as his longtime Truck counterpart and cigar partner. Then, Boden accepted a well-deserved promotion, which meant moving on from 51 and Eamonn Walker moving on from Chicago Fire. (He did return as a guest for a Season 13 crisis.)

Severide working with OFI more and more meant more screentime with Van Meter, with the Squad lieutenant even coming in with the save when evidence seemingly pointed towards the captain messing up. Tabrizi went on to comment on how far their relationship has come:

Severide and Van Meter have become closer and closer over the years. And as we saw in the episode that Herrmann's house was on fire, Van Meter has seen a bit of what kind of father Severide could be, and has another element to share with him.

Considering that the episode in which Van Meter woke up ended with Severide and Stella finally revisiting that brief window of time in which they thought they'd be parents, perhaps we'll see them bond over fatherhood at some point. Severide did spend some time with Van Meter's daughter at the hospital, after all. Take a look at the scene that confirmed he wouldn't be losing another friend:

For now, it's a waiting game to see when Chicago Fire revisits any stories with Van Meter in them. The promo for the next episode, which airs on January 28, showcases the love triangle between Vasquez, Violet, and Carver, with Jake Lockett returning for the first time since the Season 13 finale.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET for the next episode of Chicago Fire, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET as usual. All three shows will come together for a crossover event following the 2026 Winter Olympics as well.