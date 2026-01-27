Of Course, 50 Cent Responded After Diddy’s Son (Unsuccessfully) Tried To Honor His Jailed Father During A Concert

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson hasn’t held back his critiques of Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the latter rapper’s string of legal problems. The barbs from Jackson (50) have continued to fly amid Combs’ (56) incarceration for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. More recently, one of Diddy’s sons found himself on the receiving end of shade from his father’s longtime rival. Christian “King” Combs attempted to honor his father during a recent live appearance, and Jackson later trolled him with a response shared to social media.

A clip of King Combs (27) has been making the rounds, and it appears to show him on stage with the R&B group Total, who are currently in the midst of their Room 112 tour. There’s a point during the show where Combs is on stage and attempts to get the audience to follow his lead in chanting the words, “bad boy.” Based on the video, which 50 Cent shared to his Instagram account, the show attendees didn’t feel all that inclined to join in.

“Bad Boy” is a term that’s long been synonymous with Diddy, and it’s also the name of the rapper’s record company, which was founded in 1993. On top of the video, Fiddy also shared a caption with which he issued a more direct response. The “Candy Shop” performer didn’t say that much, but his comments do make it clear that he wasn’t all that impressed by Combs’ attempt to hype up the crowd:

Damn 👀his timing was just a little off. 😳

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has thrown shade at any of Diddy’s kids, as he previously did so near the very end of last year. It was during that time that King and his brother, Justin (32) revealed online that they were producing a documentary for Zeus, which will be about their experiences amid their dad’s incarceration. Fiddy shared the pair’s teaser clip on IG and quipped that he wanted to check out the show but was “sure this was a good idea.”

Curtis Jackson’s comments came in the aftermath of the release of his own documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, on which he served as an executive producer. The doc, which was made available for Netflix subscription holders this past December, covers Combs’ rise to fame and his recent legal issues. While the doc trended high amongst the streamer’s top titles, Combs and his legal team took issue with it and accused Jackson and director Alexandria Stapleton of stealing personal footage from him to make it. Both Stapleton and Jackson have since denied those allegations.

Nevertheless, there are those who’ve referred to 50 Cent as petty for making the doc, and that’s a descriptor he’s openly accepted. Despite his history with Diddy, Jackson has been adamant that their years-long feud didn’t prompt him to make the show. The G-Unit veteran (who also trolled Combs’ mixed verdict) has, instead, attributed his motivations to a desire to hold Diddy accountable for his offenses.

Ultimately, it doesn’t seem as though Fiddy is going to hold back on his (Chelsea Handler-approved) critiques of Diddy and his family anytime soon. Anyone who’s been keeping track of the shade he’s thrown and wants to stay in the loop may simply want to keep their eyes peeled on his social media accounts.