I'll Never Look At Kylie Jenner's Perfume The Same After Learning She And Kendall's Cleavage Shaped The Bottle

I think it’s probably fair to say that for someone who’s still under 30, Kylie Jenner has had some incredibly unique life experiences (which has, admittedly, led to her feeling way older). One of those has certainly been founding a beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2014, which turned The Kardashians star into a billionaire just five years later. With that job she gets to help create all kinds of products and the packaging they go in, but, uh, I’m really gonna look at her perfume differently now that I know that she and Kendall Jenner used their cleavage to create the bottle.

How Kylie And Kendall Jenner Used Their Cleavage To Shape The Cosmic Perfume Bottle

If you’re someone who loves fashion, beauty, and all the frequently delightfully creative packaging that goes with it, then you know how important it can be to buy something like a new perfume that comes in a gorgeous bottle. Well, in a move not unlike fellow Kardashian-Jenner family member Kim Kardashian (who modeled her KKW Body fragrance bottle after her own famous form), we now know that Kylie Jenner got some help from sister Kendall to shape the bottle for her 2024 fragrance release, Cosmic.

A video has been making the rounds that shows the sisters making creative use of their boobies to make the “sculptural bottle” that “was formed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand,” and I never would have guessed at how they did it:

A post shared by HISTORY SURFEIT (@historysurfeit) A photo posted by on

Wow. OK, girlies! I’m going to assume that basically zero people could have looked at the finished product and guessed that two women hugging around a still-malleable clay pot created the shape for Cosmic’s vessel. Seeing as how the bottle is so abstract, most of us would have simply imagined that an artist submitted a bunch of designs and Kylie just picked a few she liked, had some samples made and then chose the one she thought was best. This, though, takes the make-a-perfume-bottle process to a whole different level.

There’s nothing especially feminine form-like about the bottle, which is probably mostly due to the fact that the beach walking beauties were fully clothed for this crafty outing. If nothing else, this was definitely a creative way to make sure that Cosmic was held in something that had meaning to her and that couldn’t be duplicated in the exact way for any other company’s fragrances, right?

It looks like they did the hug twice to kinda get the boob squishes at slightly different spots on the pot, which appears to have worked out pretty well when it comes to the completed shape. And, of course, now that we know this is how the bottle was made, none of us will be able to look at it without thinking about their giggling, slightly awkward (But productive!) hug.