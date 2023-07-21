Why Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden Was Never 'Suspicious' About The Cameras And How James Marsden Helped Him Once He Realized The Truth

Hidden camera shows have always been pretty entertaining in a very different way than anything scripted, and Jury Duty definitely took things to the next level. The series, which can be streamed through Amazon Freevee and with an Amazon Prime subscription, has become a feel-good TV show that centers on the inner workings of a jury trial, told through the eyes of one unsuspecting juror. While Parks and Rec nearly ruined the surprise, juror Ronald Gladden was never suspicious, and apparently, James Marsden even helped him when it came to the truth.

Ronald Gladden has quickly become a fan-favorite among Jury Duty viewers, as he was the only one who had no idea he was on a TV show. Since it was a TV show, cameras were everywhere, but apparently, Gladden didn’t think anything of it due to a famous juror, as he tells The New York Post:

There was always a camera on me. But the reason that didn’t make me suspicious was because James [Marsden] was always next to me. So, I was like, ‘You’ve got a Hollywood superstar here. Of course, there’s going to be a camera on me!’ I thought it was a small local production. I didn’t think a lot of people were going to see this.

The San Diego solar contractor thought he was signing up for a real trial that was going to be filmed for a documentary, and boy, was he wrong. Him merely thinking a camera was on him because James Marsden was right next to him shows that he was the perfect person for the job, and it’s impressive that everyone was able to keep up the act.

When the reveal finally came, it wasn’t easy for Ronald Gladden to come to terms with the fact that his life for a month had basically been one lie. Luckily, Gladden had the help of one of his newest friends: James Marsden. He shared:

It’s really hard to pinpoint the exact feelings. It took days for the realization to even hit me. The day of the reveal, it was sensory overload. They threw so much at me there was no way I could process it. I just took everything in, and it took that entire weekend to realize what had happened. James [Marsden] was actually the one who helped me start working through those emotions because I remember messaging him the weekend after and telling him, ‘This is what I’m feeling, are there still cameras following me?’ Just being the wonderful human being that he is, James called me right up. We talked on the phone for like 45 minutes, and he helped me work through what I was feeling.

Coming to terms with something as big as that could not have been easy, and it sounds like Marsden was pretty helpful. It’s sweet to hear that the Disenchanted cast member talked to Gladden for almost an hour. Unsurprisingly, according to the juror/Jury Duty star, finding out that the documentary he signed up for is actually an Amazon Freevee series results in a lot of emotions, and having a support system talk through it makes it a whole lot easier. Marsden was evidently the perfect support!

As of now, Jury Duty has yet to be renewed for a second season, but it is always possible that there will be yet another unsuspecting juror stumbling upon an Amazon Freevee production. While it’s still up in the air, one Jury Duty writer wants Succession star Jeremy Strong to be in the second season. With the actor’s range in genre, it would be interesting to see him take on the role. Fans will just have to wait and see and hope that this won’t be the last time someone signs up for a fake jury trial.