I Just Rewatched Ratatouille, And Now I Have An Unusual Disney+ Spinoff Request

I don’t know about you, but I covet the evenings when I decide to go back to revisit one of my childhood favorites every once in a while. And, recently I rewatched Pixar’s Ratatouille again. It definitely remains one of the best Pixar movies ever made, and I think it’s in my personal top five from the animation studio (alongside Wall-E, Toy Story, Monsters Inc and Inside Out). But, my recent viewing also gave me an idea about how I’d like to see the characters show up next.

I Have A Ratatouille-Related Spinoff Request For Disney+

So, every single time I watch the 2007 movie, without fail Ratatouille makes me want to cook. Particularly some of the meals in the movie like Remy’s soup or the titular dish. It once inspired me and my sister to actually try making ratatouille ourselves, which was very fun. But, what if there was a Ratatouille cooking show on Disney+?

I pay for Disney+ every month not only because they have a great library for a Disney fan like me, but for the original content based on the studio’s beloved characters, too. I’ve loved watching original programming from Pixar like the Inside Out spinoff Dream Productions, the Monsters Inc series Monsters At Work and the Big Hero 6 spinoff Baymax! Since Ratatouille has gone from being considered an underrated classic to surging in popularity in recent years, I’d love to see Remy and Alfredo back in action next on my TV screen.

How I Think The Concept Could Work

Not to ring my own bell, but I think I have a pretty solid idea of how this could work. I’m absolutely thinking of this as an animated project, but this time the framework of the storyline would be around Alfredo getting a deal to be on a cooking show, and needing to train with Remy to look like he knows what he’s doing in front of some cameras, and perhaps help drum up business for their restaurant.

Remy will teach Alfredo how to make the meals, but while he’s at it, us, the audience will also be able to learn how to make some of his specials as well. This is honestly the kind of concept for a show that I wish I had as a kid as a fan of Ratatouille, and would act as a really fun activity for anyone tuning in. And, of course, it preaches the big message of the movie, which is “anyone can cook”!

Sure, the cooking show concept could actually be a good idea for a Ratatouille sequel, but I personally like the idea of it serving as content for Disney+ since I’d love to see the streaming service have more original shows based on Pixar and Disney animated movies I can cozy up to. Anyways, this Ratatouille cooking show is simply a dream of mine, but you can check out the series you can look forward to with the 2026 TV premiere schedule.