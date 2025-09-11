Ratatouille's Patton Oswalt On What It'll Take To Get A Sequel Made

Pixar has found itself in a similar situation as many studios, one where original concepts are having difficulty finding success with audiences, while continuing franchises, as exemplified by the massive success of Inside Out 2, are doing well. The obvious thing, at least from a financial standpoint, to do in that case, is to make more sequels. This leads to the question: Will we ever see Ratatouille 2?

The story of a rat that wants to cook is one of the best Pixar movies to date, and that means it’s a film that a lot of fans would love to see a sequel to at some point. While there has never been much indication that a Ratatouille sequel has ever really been considered, the voice of Remy, Patton Oswalt, recently spoke with Collider and revealed what would be necessary for a sequel to happen: a single idea from a single man. Oswalt said…

The world where that exists is where Brad [Bird] thinks of a great idea, and until he does that, it's not gonna happen. So I'm totally happy with no sequel unless he comes up with something amazing. And I trust in Brad.

Brad Bird was the writer and director of two of Pixar’s biggest hits, Ratatouille and The Incredibles. While the latter movie has spawned a larger franchise, with Incredibles 2 coming out in 2018, and Incredibles 3 currently in development, we haven’t seen the other movie get any sort of follow-up.

Bird certainly isn’t against the idea of sequels, which means that he likely has simply never come up with an idea for a second Ratatouille movie. If he came up with a story, it’s a pretty safe bet Pixar would be interested in making it, and clearly, Patton Oswalt would be more than willing to return.

Ratatouille has seen some expansion of the IP that simply isn’t on screen. Ratatouille attractions exist at Epcot and Disneyland Paris. The fact that they do, however, shows that Disney sees Ratatouille as a movie that fans will want to experience in that way. If that’s the case, a sequel would likely be just as warmly received.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and more. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Most fans are probably of a similar opinion to Patton Oswalt, that no sequel is preferable to a bad one. The fact that Pixar hasn’t given a green light to a sequel by this point would seem to indicate the studio itself feels the same way.

Following the incredible success of Inside Out 2, and with both Toy Story 5 and Incredibles 3 on the way, Pixar certainly isn’t saying no to sequels. It's possible that some work has been done, or is happening right now, to try to put a sequel idea together. If they find the way in, the sequel is quite likely. If not, we'll always have the near-perfect original that you can stream with a Disney+ subscription.