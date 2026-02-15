After The 'Burbs, There's Another Classic Tom Hanks Movie I'd Love To See As A TV Show

The ‘Burbs – which just recently debuted as part of the 2026 TV schedule – represents another instance in which an IP has been rebooted and, thankfully, the result is solid this time around. The show is, of course, based on Joe Dante’s 1989 film of the same name, which is one of Tom Hanks’ most underrated movies. Created by Celeste Hughey, this show lends further credibility to the notion that there are some film properties that work well for TV, and there’s another Hanks-led flick I think deserves the same treatment.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

One Beloved Tom Hanks Movie Should Also Be Considered For A TV Adaptation

A few of Hanks’ best films would actually be strong fits for TV, and two of them have already been rebooted for the medium – Turner & Hooch and A League of Their Own. However, title that’s been running through my mind a bit since watching The ‘Burbs is another classic from the 1980s, Big. That’s right, I’m talking about Penny Marshall’s fantastical comedy, which was released back in 1988.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The highly rewatchable Big tells the story of young Josh Baskin, who laments the fact that he’s short and makes a wish using a mysterious fortune teller machine. Of course, it ultimately comes true. After being mistaken for a stranger by his mother, Josh must navigate adulthood with help from his friend, Billy. From there, Josh lands a fun job at a toy company and starts a romance with co-worker Susan (Elizabeth Perkins). There’s a lot to love about this Hanks movie, and there are some good reasons why it would make a great TV show.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Why Should Big Be Adapted For TV, And How Many Seasons Could It Air?

First and foremost, Big simply features a fun premise that’s downright perfect for a fantasy TV series. Wish fulfilment is a storytelling device that’s long been used in films and shows, but it can definitely still be effective. With that in mind, Penny Marshall’s film features more than a few moments involving a kid getting to do what he wants due to being an adult. A long-form series, however, could add even more moments like that and use them as the narrative fuel for different episodes.

More on The 'Burbs (Image credit: Peacock) Should You Watch The 'Burbs? The Info You Need In Under 100 Words

On the other side of that equation, a show could also expand upon the protagonist’s adventures within the world of “adulting.” The original movie does give viewers flashes of the growing pains that come with being an adult, especially as far as work is concerned. Still, why not create some other interesting scenarios for the protagonist in that regard? For instance, have an episode where the character goes to a singles bar or one in which they get summoned for jury duty.

A TV show adapted from Big could also further flesh out the parent(s) of the teen-turned-adult. In the original movie, Josh’s mother doesn’t get too much to do, as she only appears despondent upon his disappearance and merely worries about him until he ages back to 13 at the end of the film. With the series, a sharp writers’ room can find ways to give the parents more agency and show them being more proactive in trying to find their “missing” child.

All in all, I’d say that there’s enough material for this theoretical TV adaptation to run for three seasons at least. As far as the public knows, no such project is in the works, but considering Hollywood’s continued reliance on IP, I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility. Should it happen, I’d just hope the show would be as entertaining as The ‘Burbs, which you can stream now with a Peacock subscription. Also, fans can stream Big using a Disney+ subscription.