Kieran Culkin Is Reuniting With Macaulay Culkin (And Other Siblings) For First Project Since Home Alone 2, And It Sounds Like A Winner

Kieran Culkin is currently riding one of his biggest career highs to date, having spent the first month of 2024 winning a Golden Globe , a Critics Choice award, and an Emmy for his work as Roman Roy in the final season of HBO’s Succession. Meanwhile, his brother Macaulay Culkin recently celebrated getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (where he reunited with Home Alone mom Catherine O’Hara ). The siblings seemingly haven’t co-starred together since the aforementioned holiday comedy’s Lost in New York sequel, but that’s all changing with a new streaming show.

That’s right, a major Culkin family reunion will be happening in a place no one could have expected: The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, which is the name of Prime Video’s new adult animated series set to debut in February for everyone with Amazon Prime subscriptions . The series, which features Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne as co-stars and executive producers, isn’t just pairing up the TWO Culkin siblings, but is bringing in their other three brothers as well.

Amazon Studios announced that Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Christian Culkin and Shane Culkin will all be joining a larger group of A+ guest stars lending their respective vocal chops to The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Wildly enough, this marks the only apparent project that will feature the most noteworthy actor trio in the same project, and the first shared TV show amongst the family.

While Kieran notably co-starred as Fuller McCallister in the first two Home Alone movies opposite his older brother, Rory popped up as younger versions of both of his sibs across three movies — The Good Son, Richie Rich, and Igby Goes Down — but without properly co-starring with them. And on the flip side of that coin, neither Christian nor Shane are screen actors by trade, though the former did co-star with Kieran in the 1994 film My Summer Story as his lone credit.

It’s not exactly clear yet who the four newest cast additions will be playing in the streaming comedy, but we do know that Kieran Culkin is taking on the role of Dr. Plowp, who will aid Rudolph and Lyonne’s BFF surgeons Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak as they balance an assortment of alien medical maladies while also dealing with an overarching plot involving a highly dangerous and existence-threatening case.

Beyond those mentioned above, the new series is also set to star Nope’s Keke Palmer, Joy Ride’s Stephanie Hsu and Grammy-winning musician Sam Smith. They’ll all be joined by even more Season 1 guest stars, including black-ish vet Tracee Ellis Ross, SNL stars Bowen Yang and ANdrew Dismukes, Broad City’s Abby Jacobson, Insecure’s Jay Ellis, Night Court’s Gary Anthony Williams, Minx’s Lennon Parham, and the always stellar filmmaker John Waters.

Check out the first trailer below!

It should be fun and unique to hear the Culkin brothers together in one series, even if it won’t be in live-action. Maybe we’ll get to see them share an award stage together at some point in the future, with or without Kieran asking his wife to have more kids , which he did in the midst of accepting his Emmy ( possibly with regrets afterward ). Fans can catch him being slightly difficult opposite Jesse Eisenberg in the latter’s road trip dramedy A Real Pain.

Already tapped for two seasons, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will debut Season 1 on Prime Video on Friday, February 23. Head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what else is hitting the small screen soon.