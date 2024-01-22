Kieran Culkin Revealed The Humorously Blunt Way He’d Respond When His Director And Co-Star Jesse Eisenberg Would Try To Give Him Notes On Set
There was some cousinly ribbing happening between the actors while at Sundance this weekend.
Kieran Culkin has had one busy week: along with winning a 2024 Emmy Award for his devastating work as Roman Roy in the fourth and final season of Succession and further making headlines for his funny "feud" with Pedro Pascal, the actor also had his new film debut at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend: A Real Pain.
In the upcoming dramedy, Culkin stars as Benji Kaplan, who joins his cousin David— played by The Social Network cast lead Jesse Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the feature—as they travel to Poland after their grandmother's death to see where they came from and end up joining a Holocaust tour, which pulls in characters played by Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan (Beasts of No Nation) and Daniel Oreskes (Only Murders in the Building).
The road-trip drama is one of the most-anticipated 2024 movies to come out this year's festival, having been snatched up by Searchlight Picture in a huge $10 million deal, per Variety. But despite that success, Culkin revealed that he did have some difficult making the film: getting notes from his fellow actor and director. As he joked during A Real Pain's Sundance presentation on January 20, per a video from Twitter user @brokebackstan:
In the clip, you can hear not only the screening audience cracking up at Culkin's quips, but also Eisenberg himself:
my mom is at sundance without me seeing the kieran culkin movie which is making me suic*dal but also she sent me this so i’m taking my wins where i can pic.twitter.com/zS97wCQG4oJanuary 20, 2024
The 2024 film is not the directorial debut of the Oscar-nominated actor—he also made the cringe-y yet captivating comedy When You Finish Saving the World, which also debuted at Sundance back in 2022. Along with A Real Pain, Eisenberg has a second acting project premiering at this year's Sundance, the absurdist Bigfoot comedy Sasquatch Sunset, co-starring Riley Keough and Nathan Zellner.
The movie is the first collaboration between Eisenberg and Culkin, the latter of whom recently revealed to TheWrap while at Sundance that he initially tried to pull out of the film because he wanted to "be home with the kids," but it was the humor of Eisenberg's script that pulled him back to the project:
Luckily, Culkin managed to fit in the film before he gets busy trying to add even more kids to his family's roster: he jokingly announced to his wife during his Emmy's acceptance speech that he wants more children. We're glad he did—we're going to keep a look out on the old 2024 movie schedule for when we'll be able to see Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg onscreen together in A Real Pain.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee