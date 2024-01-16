Pedro Pascal Had An A+ Emmys Comeback For Kieran Culkin After That Golden Globe Zing

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards — see all the winners here — took place just a week after the Golden Globes, allowing for one of the sweetest slices of faux Hollywood shade possible. Kieran Culkin, one of the night's Globe winners, spoke slightly off-the-cuff upon taking the stage to accept his trophy, and took a hilarious shot at fellow nominee Pedro Pascal in the process. But The Last of Us star got his revenge on stage in a fun way that was censored for viewers.

What Pedro Pascal Said About Kieran Culkin

Upon taking the stage to present Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Pedro Pascal drew attention to something that already sparked the curiosity of anyone who passed eyes on the actor: his right arm supported by a sling. Rather than dodging the issue entirely, or by offering a legitimate explanation, Pascal instead used the moment to facetiously blame Culkin for the injury. Here's how he put it:

A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me.

Bing bang boom! Pascal, who is now gearing up for a standalone Mandalorian and Grugu movie within the Star Wars universe, didn't need both arms to sling a big ball of juicy shit-talk right at the Succession star.

The moment was all the more enjoyable for Kieran Culkin's initially stone-faced reaction to the diss, though he did eventually break.

TF Just Before You Can't Help But Laugh At Pedro Pascal's Charm

I love just how much everyone around Culkin was laughing as he stared forward blankly. That's how you win the awards, people!

What Kieran Culkin Said About Pedro Pascal

For those who may have missed out on the Golden Globe Awards when they aired, Kieran Culkin was pretty clearly shocked after his name was called as winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama. And after burping and admitting he no longer had active hopes or expectations to win any awards for Succession, he uttered the following, drawing a fun reaction from the Game of Thrones vet.

It's nice, but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on this stage, so this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. [Laughs and holds award up]. Mine!

Even though Succession is over now, hopefully we can see Culkin and Pascal's friendly feud continuing on in the future with whatever project the Roman Roy protrayer takes on next. Maybe he can sign up to join The Last of Us Season 2 alongside new cast members Kaitlyn Dever and Young Mazino.

