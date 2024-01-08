'Suck It, Pedro': Kieran Culkin's Golden Globes Speech Included An Adorable Bit Of Succession-esque Shade

The 2024 Golden Globes arrived with plenty of classy looking celebrities from one end to the next — check out the list of Globe winners here — and Jo Koy kicked things off with a viewer-roasted monologue that kind of set a low bar for the night's attempts at comedy. But leave it to Succession's Kieran Culkin to deliver one of the biggest and most genuine laughs of the night with his acceptance speech, which took an adorable shot at Last of Us star and fellow nominee Pedro Pascal.

Someone from Succession was bound to take home the trophy for Best Performance By An Actor In A Drama Series, with both Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong also being nominated in the same category. But this was finally the Roman Roy portrayer's year, as he took landed the win for the first time.

Upon taking the stage, a clearly surprised Kieran Culkin acknowledged the fact that he'd twice in his life given up on the idea that he'd ever win a Golden Globe. (Well, after burping a bit.) He then ad-libbed a quick shot at fellow HBO star Pedro Pascal.

Thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple times. It's nice, but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on this stage, so this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro. Sorry. [Laughs and holds award up]. Mine!

The moment sparked big laughs throughout the room, and Pedro Pascal gave the camera one of the best "actor in the audience" reaction shots, as his hearty laughter turned into a faux grimace.

(Image credit: CBS)

It was a moment that I'm pretty sure Roman Roy himself would have been proud of, even if Culkin didn't drop any barbed F-bombs. (An unfortunate turn of events, if an understandable one.) Those who didn't watch the telecast live can check out the speech in the video below.

Nobody needs to feel too badly for The Last of Us just because Pedro Pascal didn’t win out. The HBO horror drama (which can be streamed with a Max subscription ) already landed quite a few trophies at the Creative Emmy Awards that were held on Saturday, January 6. The Last of Us won 8 total awards , including Nick Offerman earning the prize for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, and Storm Reid winning for Outstanding Guest Actress.

For those who want to see more, the Golden Globes can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. Head to our 2024 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way that may end up being nominated for awards by this time next year, even if The Last of Us Season 2 and future seasons of Succession will be absent from that list.