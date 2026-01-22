KPop Demon Hunters' Awards Season Dominance Is A Big Deal (Especially After I Found Out One Wild Fact)

The 2026 Oscar nominations are here, and as expected, KPop Demon Hunters earned a nod for Best Animated Feature alongside Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2. Not only is KPop Demon Hunters a contender for the coveted prize at Hollywood’s biggest night, it’s the frontrunner, and I want to talk about why that’s actually quite a big deal for Asian-led storytelling, and the recognition of more diversity in animation by the Academy.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

The Wild Fact I Just Learned About The History Of The Oscars’ Best Animated Feature Category

As we anticipate the 98th Academy Awards, I took a look back at the history of Best Animated Feature, and noticed a shocking trend about what’s won thus far. The category started in 2001, making this year’s award show the 24th time the award has been given out. And yet, I couldn’t believe this fact: Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli is the only Asian-led filmmaking team that has won the award. Miyazaki won in 2002 for Spirited Away and in 2023 for The Boy and the Heron alongside producing partner Toshio Suzuki.

Now, if you love animated movies you know that that leaves out some incredible movies like 2006’s Paprika, 2016’s Your Name and A Silent Voice. Not to mention shutting out Asia’s huge knack for animation – chiefly with Japanese anime. Miyazaki is obviously the most iconic anime filmmaker, and deserves his many Academy Award wins and nominations (he was also considered for Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises), but that means that if KPop Demon Hunters wins, it will be one of very few animated films with a directly Asian perspective to have ever won.

(Image credit: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters Winning All The Animation Awards Is A Step In The Right Direction

Sure, KPop Demon Hunters was made by a Hollywood studio, Sony Pictures Animation, but the story was pitched by Maggie Kang, who was born in Seoul, South Korea before emigrating to Toronto, Canada at the age of five. With the movie, she brought that influence with there being clear references to “magical girl” anime and Korean folklore, along with showcasing the highly-popular world of K-Pop. The chances are already high that KPop Demon Hunters will take the prize, but I think we need to talk more about how its win is a big step in the right direction for more diversity in the industry.

From it becoming the most watched Netflix original ever, to topping the box office when it came to theaters or “Golden” becoming the longest-reigning movie song in history. The movie has bonded kids with their parents, and boasts a positive message about embracing yourself. It doesn’t need the Oscars, but its dominance being so indisputable by winning would be a powerful moment – and, undoubtedly, Kang's authenticity (in collaboration with her filmmakers) is part of why it’s become such an all-around hit.

You can watch KPop Demon Hunters now with a Netflix subscription, and catch HUNTR/X at the Oscars when the telecast airs on ABC on March 15. You can also check the 2026 TV schedule for more upcoming award shows.