That Time Nicola Coughlan's Bridgerton Baby Left A Mark That Had Everyone Thinking She'd Gotten A Hickey

The final episodes of Bridgerton Season 4 released last week on Netflix, meaning the conclusion of Benedict’s story, and the beginning of a new love match. That said, Bridgerton stories are never truly over as long as stars are able to return each season. When past couples reappear on screen, they could well have newborn in tow. Season 4 returned with the stars of the Season 3, Penelope and Colin, fawning over their baby boy. According to Nicola Coughlan, the baby got so attached to her, he left a mark that had everyone thinking she’d gotten a hickey.

On top of appeasing the Queen and navigating her newfound notoriety, the new Penelope Bridgerton is also a mother. However, we really only see Pen with her baby in the first few minutes of Season 4. (Who has time to raise a child between afternoon promenades and explaining the pinnacle?). It turns out that Coughlan spent a lot more bonding time with the little guy than what we saw on screen. The Derry Girls actress told Elle that the baby liked her so much he wouldn’t let go, and it led to some red carpet confusion:

The baby looks so like me. We bonded right away, which was so cute. For comfort, he started pinching the top of my boob so hard, I ended up with a bruise. I went to the Emmy’s later that week and I remember people thinking it was a hickey and I was like, 'It’s a baby pinch!

If Lady Whistledown had gotten wind of this, it would have been to the printers immediately! More scandal for the Bridgertons indeed. Obviously it would be rude to ask a celebrity about a hickey on the red carpet, but you can’t blame the little guy for pinching when he didn’t know any better! I will say, the likeness of the kid is pretty spot on to Coughlan, even if her red hair is a wig and his little locks are all natural.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In Season 4, we not only see Polin’s little Elliot, but we also meet the heir to the Bridgerton name: the Viscount and Kate’s son Edmund, named after Anthony’s father. The birth of Edmund is an important part of Benedict’s story, as it absolves him from further familial duty as the second son and spare to the Anthony as the Bridgerton heir.

Little Elliot was less key for Benedict as a character in the book-to-screen adaptation, but Penelope and Colin welcomed their son at the end of Season 3. While I would have liked to see more of Penelope as a mother, especially given Coughlan’s immediate bond with the baby actor, it seems raising a baby is the governess’ job. So unfortunately, the Seize Them! actress got baby-pinched purely for plot transition between seasons.

As for Penelope’s future on Bridgerton, a new adversary looms on the horizon. She might have retired from writing scandal sheets, but Whistledown has not. In the last episode of Season 4, it is revealed someone new has taken over the scandal sheet under the popular pseudonym, and I have to say, this was the most intriguing reveal of the entire season. Already the internet is naming suspects, but given Season 5 is only just starting pre-production, we won’t get our answer anytime soon.

If you haven’t caught up on Bridgerton, the latest season is available to stream in its entirety with a Netflix subscription. See if you can catch any clues as to who the new Lady Whistledown might be.