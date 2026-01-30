Hot Take: Why I Want The Smashing Machine To Win Its Oscar

I woke up early the morning the 2026 Oscar nominations were announced, and I was shocked (probably not as much as Dwayne Johnson) to find out that The Smashing Machine received only one nod, and it wasn’t for acting. In fact, it wasn’t for directing, writing, cinematography, editing, or any of the other major categories. Instead, it was recognized for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, a more low-profile yet equally significant category.

Though I would have loved to have seen the wrestler-turned-actor win an Oscar at the upcoming awards show, that ship has sailed. Now I’m investing my time, energy, and good vibes into wishing The Smashing Machine gets some kind of honor at the 98th Academy Awards. I have nothing against the other nominees in this outrageously stacked category, but I really need this to happen.

(Image credit: A24)

The Odds Are Stacked Against The Movie In The Best Makeup And Hairstyling Category

Just like the odds being stacked against Johnson’s character in The Smashing Machine, the bafflingly underperforming sports biopic is in one of the toughest categories at this year’s Oscars. I mean, just look at the full list of nominees up for Best Makeup and Hairstyling (and the artists up for the award):

Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey

Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg, Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Though I have yet to watch The Ugly Stepsister (a body-horror retelling of Cinderella) or Kokuho (a Japanese historical drama), the makeup and hairstyling in these two look stunning. Then there’s Sinners, which set the record for 16 Oscar nominations, and Frankenstein, a movie that needs no explanation when it comes to meticulous and unique visuals.

Does a more grounded and reality-based sports biopic stand a chance against these juggernauts? I’m not getting my hopes up too much, but crazier things have happened at the Oscars over the years.

(Image credit: A24)

Dwayne Johnson’s Transformation Into Mark Keer Needs To Be Recognized

One of the main reasons I want The Smashing Machine to win its Oscar is the fact that Dwayne Johnson is almost unrecognizable as Mark Kerr. I know this was getting thrown around quite a lot from the time the movie was first announced until its release last fall, but Benny Safdie’s intense sports biopic brought out the best in Johnson as an actor. This is hands down his best and most impressive performance, and it’s not even close. And a lot of that is because of his transformation into another person.

Johnson has played dozens of different characters since breaking into Hollywood 25 years ago, and he’s adopted various personas in WWE over the years (his Final Boss character is still the best thing he’s ever done in wrestling), but nothing holds a candle to what he did in The Smashing Machine. It didn’t look or feel like Johnson playing Kerr; it felt like the embattled MMA legend was playing himself.

I mean, I had to remind myself a couple of times that this was the same guy from the Fast & Furious movies and the wrestler I grew up watching as a kid. I didn’t get that same feeling while watching Frankenstein or Sinners, and that’s saying something.

(Image credit: A24)

The Level Of Detail Carried Out By The Makeup And Hair Teams Is Insane

Though I was impressed with Johnson’s performance (at least more than the Academy), that and his willingness to become someone else are only part of the reason I want The Smashing Machine to win its Oscar. Most of the credit should be reserved for makeup artists Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein, who transformed not just Johnson but also Emily Blunt and the rest of the outstanding cast.

The way this team was able to turn one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood (and pop culture, for that matter) into a completely different person without making it look weird or off-putting is something we should be celebrating. The lengths these artists went to turn Johnson into Kerr are insane. The larger brow, the more extreme cheeks, the hair, all of it worked together to enhance the performance. This is especially true in the final act when Johnson’s character shaves his head and adopts a goatee just like the real Kerr in the early 2000s. It was like a completely different person, which further drives home the extent of the character’s downward spiral.

(Image credit: A24)

There Were Times When I Forgot I Was Watching A Movie Instead Of A Documentary

Though I didn’t put The Smashing Machine in my list of favorite movies from last year, I’ve long celebrated director Benny Safdie’s obsession with making the biopic look as authentic as possible. For those who don’t know, or simply forgot, the 2025 drama is inspired by the 2002 sports documentary, The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, and the two are almost identical at times. In fact, I kept finding myself forgetting I was watching the movie instead of the documentary.

I mean, Safdie's decision to shoot in a documentary style and then shoot with the same cameras PRIDE used for the various fight scenes paid off tremendously, and the makeup and hairstyling only added to that. It was a unique experience and added so much to the drama of the story unfolding. Even the non-fighting scenes, including one where Johnson broke a door with his elbow, looked so raw and real.

(Image credit: A24)

I Still Don’t Know How The Smashing Machine Received Only One Oscar Nomination

Before I wrap things up, I just have to point out my disbelief that The Smashing Machine only received one Academy Award nomination. Honestly, I went back to the Oscars website to make sure I wasn’t missing something after the nods came out in January 2026. I mean, I’ll take the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, as it’s better than nothing, but it’s just a shame that other aspects of this hard-hitting movie weren’t recognized.

I understand this is a loaded field with some truly outstanding movies in the Best Picture category and numerous others, but I thought it’d get something else. If anything, Best Costuming should also include this movie.

Hopefully, I hear that The Smashing Machine is named the winner when the 98th Academy Awards air live, Sunday, March 15 on ABC and streaming with a Hulu subscription.