I Just Learned The Real Age Of Fallout's Thaddeus Actor, And I'm Not The Only Fan Who's In Disbelief
I was stunned!
Many people have seen Fallout by now, and between the excitement for its Season 2 renewal and the discourse among the new location featured in the Season 1 ending, I have another big shock to deliver. Johnny Pemberton's Thaddeus was one of the most fun additions to the show, but I had some real questions about how old he and Maximus were supposed to be while watching. After some research, I uncovered Pemberton's actual age and was shocked to learn he is 42 years old.
If you've watched the new Amazon series, the Squire who accompanied Maximus for part of his journey and underwent a major change at the end of the series looks much younger than he is--and it's not just because of some super serum. I'm not the only one surprised by this, as @Vvarkor on X confirmed the actor appears decades younger than he actually is:
There's a lot of talk here lately about how Paul Rudd looks ageless in the latest Ghostbusters, but I think after looking at Johnny Pemberton, I'm having second thoughts. Rudd has aged well and looks younger than his actual age, but I never would've believed without actual evidence that Pemberton is not in his early to mid-twenties. Some people are just blessed with good genetics, I suppose, so I echo what @saulnipolz had to say on the matter:
I think that it also helps that in Fallout, which is available to stream with a Prime Video subscription, he plays a squire. To me, this implied he wasn't experienced in the Brotherhood and was therefore young. That seems to be the general consensus on the internet, though it is noted that Thaddeus and Maximus' ages aren't ever revealed. Nevertheless, I would guess Pemberton was cast simply because he looks super young, as emphasized by @carinthecreek:
Fallout isn't the first role that Johnny Pemberton has played in his career that had him playing a younger character. Superstore, a vastly underrated NBC comedy that ended before this, had him playing the 17-year-old Bo. That show aired a few years ago, but still.
He may be supposed to look even younger than what some fans may be guessing. I can't think too heavily about that, however, because the simple fact is he's almost a decade older than me but looks much younger. It's blowing my mind. It's also blowing the Internet's mind, as evidenced by @shxdowbroker:
While Johnny Pemberton has a youthful look in Season 1 of Fallout, there might be questions about whether or not he'll stay that way moving forward. Spoiler Alert for those who haven't completed the series: Thaddeus acquires a healing ability when injected with an unknown serum from the Snake Oil salesman.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thaddeus openly suggests that he has become a Ghoul, but those familiar with the games have also guessed he could become a Super Mutant. If either were true, they'd drastically change his looks and strip him of his youthful human face. We'll see if that happens and what may happen with Thaddeus going forward in the series.
Of course we'll have to wait for Season 2 to hit the TV schedule, but they'll be plenty to still talk about while we wait.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.