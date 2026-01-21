Fallout's Rusty Vault-Tec Popcorn Bucket Is Fun For Fans (But I'm Not Sure I'd Want To Actually Eat Out Of It)

The end is near for Fallout Season 2, as, at the time of this writing, there are only two installments left in this chapter of the post-apocalyptic series (which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription). With the story really heating up for Lucy MacLean, Maximus and the Ghoul, fans may want to grab some popcorn and brace themselves for what’s to come. Viewers who do want to grab some popped corn while watching should know there’s a Vault-Tec-themed bucket. But, as fun as it is, I’m not sure I’d use it myself.

Amazon and Numskull Designs teamed up to craft this newly released Fallout bucket. The snack holder resembles a blue drum that’s marked Vault-Tec 33. It’s a sweet little product, and fans are sure to appreciate the details. What gives me a little bit of pause about the bucket (even as a fan) is the fact that it also includes a little bit of rust at its base and in a few other spots. Numskull posted about the product on its official Instagram account, so take a look at the container for yourself:

A post shared by Numskull Designs (@numskulldesigns) A photo posted by on

It’s hard to deny that’s a cool-looking popcorn holder, and that’s saying a lot in a landscape filled with a lot of awesome buckets tied to major IPs. Still, I’d be lying if I said I would be lying if I said I wouldn’t be somewhat hesitant to eat out of a container that looks like a rusted drum. Yes, I know it’s really just a popcorn holder, but there’d still just be that lingering thought of eating from something that even looks rusted. I may be in the minority on this, of course, as this franchise’s fandom is strong.

That rust aside, this is a bucket befitting of Fallout, and I like that it pays homage to Vault 33, which is where Lucy and her family are from. Series devotees may also want to know this isn’t the only popcorn holder that’s based on the series. Bethesda Games’ official gear shop also has a bucket that’s shaped like a nuke. Those who understand the role nuclear warfare plays in this franchise may agree with me when I say this is a bittersweet memento. Check it out:

A post shared by Bethesda Gear (@bethesdagear) A photo posted by on

Quite frankly, it never ceases to amaze me just how creative companies get when it comes to tie-in products, especially popcorn buckets. The past few months alone have seen the release of a bucket for Avatar: Fire and Ash and a container for LOTR: The Fellowship of the Ring’s 25th anniversary. Movie merch is certainly plentiful, but I also do find it refreshing that there are primo buckets for a TV show as well.

More on Fallout (Image credit: Prime Video) Fallout Season 2 Is Setting Up Some Huge Reunions, And Star Ella Purnell Teased That Norm Will Meet One Of Her ‘Favorite Characters’

Fallout is cinematic enough in some respects that someone could get the feeling of watching a good movie, and that’s especially been the case this season. Lucy and the Ghoul have been on a quest to New Vegas for much of the season, and that culminated in a massive betrayal that proved to be painful for Ghoul. All the while, Maximus has been wrestling with his allegiance to the Brotherhood of Steel and essentially starts a war amongst the various factions. And did I mention Lucy’s brother, Norm, decided to lead Vault 31 dwellers out into the wasteland under false pretenses?

Needless to say, this has been an eventful season of Fallout, and it feels like it’s leading to an explosive finale. The rusted popcorn bucket is currently marked as unavailable right on Amazon right now, but try to grab one or get another popcorn holder to clinch while you watch the final episodes of this season. New installments air on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT amid the 2026 TV schedule.