Fallout Season 2 Finally Reached New Vegas, And I Have Mixed Feelings As A Fan Of The Games

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Fallout episode "The Demon in the Snow." Stream it with a Prime Video subscription and read at your own risk!

Fallout Season 2 is racing along with tons of reveals as each character progresses in their story, and the latest episode was a big one for Lucy and The Ghoul. The duo continued their search for her father Hank, which has now led them to a location iconic to many fans of the franchise, New Vegas.

I'll admit, as a gamer, I was shocked to see the city had a different vibe than what I experienced in Fallout: New Vegas, and seeing the duo come face-to-face with a Deathclaw on the main strip gave me mixed emotions as a longtime fan.

New Vegas Of The Show Doesn't Resemble What We Experience In The Games

Readers who haven't played Fallout: New Vegas likely weren't as shocked as those who did, because the location looked more or less like every other we've seen in the show thus far. This is to say it's Las Vegas, but run-down, largely abandoned, and there are creatures running amok.

The thing is, that wasn't the case in Fallout: New Vegas. The city, while not nearly as lavish as the flashbacks of Las Vegas we saw in the trailers, was notable in the Fallout world for being a rare hunk of relatively safe civilization. This was thanks to the efforts of Mr. House and the Three Families, who all profited from wastelanders who wanted to visit and spend their hard-earned caps on a chance at wealth or just to live in the lap of luxury.

While there is trouble to be had with those mob-like families for those in search of it, seeing monsters on the main strip was pretty much unheard of, thanks to large barriers and Securitrons like Victor. Clearly, something went catastrophically wrong here, but what?

I'm Part Disappointed, But Also Fascinated In What Happened To New Vegas

While I get that we'll get to see Fallout's version of Las Vegas in flashbacks, I can't help but mourn the fact that we seemingly won't get to see peak post-apocalypse New Vegas in live-action. Granted, with the NCR largely driven out of the area, Mr. House was no longer able to negotiate with them to facilitate power from Hoover Dam to keep the lights on. Fallout Season 2 takes place around fifteen years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas, so clearly something big happened to the city between the end of the game and the present timeline in the series.

Without getting too deep into spoilers, I have to wonder how the current state of New Vegas would impact Mr. House, who doesn't really leave the city in the post-apocalyptic era. If he is still alive, chances are Ghoul will check the Lucky 38, his home casino, to see if he's still holed away in his penthouse.

I'd previously written that I suspect Mr. House is alive, given that Victor is still around and possibly still operating as a scout for his creator. That was before I saw the current state of New Vegas, and now I have significant doubts that anything human is still alive and kicking in town. Perhaps the city can bounce back thanks to Lucy and her ever-present optimism, as well as that newfound drug addiction. I'd love to see it happen, but I think the dream of New Vegas as gamers once knew it is dead.

Fallout Season 2 continues on Amazon with new episodes on Wednesday nights, at 9:00 p.m. ET. This minor gripe aside, I still love this season so far, and can't wait to see where it all leads by the end.