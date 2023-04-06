Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now: What To Know Before You Watch

The story of how singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi went from a viral internet sensation to an international celebrity is nothing short of inspiring. Yet, the story of his return to the spotlight is even more interesting than his origins, as the new documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now reveals.

Directed by Joe Pearlman, the new Netflix original movie is a raw, intimate, and very emotional inside look at the life of the Scottish-born, Grammy-nominated pop star behind hits like “Bruises” and “Someone You Loved.” If you are the type of music fan who likes to know as much you can about your favorite artists, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now is a documentary practically tailor-made for you. Before you log in to check it out, the following is brief, spoiler-free rundown of what to expect.

Where To Watch Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now

As our introductory section should have already given away, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now is available to watch with a Netflix subscription. The documentary first dropped on the platform on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The Documentary Traces His Rise To Fame And Return To The Studio

If Lewis Capaldi’s own popular vlogs and active social media presence were not intimate enough for you, How I’m Feeling should surely fill the void with its thorough presentation of how the young Scotsman discovered music as a child, became a viral sensation and a chart-topping success for radio and streaming, received awards recognition, and so on. Flashbacks to his past are interspersed with footage of him working his sophomore album (and first since 2019), Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which — according to Billboard — comes out in May 2023.

Capaldi's Mental Health Is Also A Major Topic

There is a special meaning behind the title of this documentary, and it is not just because it is synonymous with one of the artist’s latest singles. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now also captures the effect that fame has had on his songwriting abilities and overall well-being, which only adds to the pressure he feels as he prepares his return to making music after years away. It even reveals facts about his mental health that the singer was not even aware of before.

The Documentary Is 96 Minutes Long

How I’m Feeling Now is not a Netflix original documentary series, split into multiple parts that takes a couple nights to finish. The feature-length film gives you just about everything that you need to know about Capaldi within the convenient span of one hour and 36 minutes.

How I'm Feeling Now Is Rated TV-MA

According to Netflix, How I’m Feeling Now has been given a TV-MA rating for strong language throughout, predominantly from the musician’s own mouth.

The one detail that I was personally surprised was not covered in the documentary was the fact that — according to Radio Times — Lewis is, indeed, related to former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi, who would even appear in the singer’s video for “Someone You Loved.” Now that you know that (if you did not already) you are fully prepare to stream Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now on Netflix (opens in new tab) right now!