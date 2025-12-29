Black Actors Gave Great Performances In 2025 Movies, And These 10 Are My Favorites

The 2025 movie schedule offered up some excellent films across a wide range of genres, and those great pieces of work were accompanied by some superb performances from numerous actors. That includes a considerable amount of excellent work from more than a few Black performers. For me personally, it’s been wonderful to see so much Black talent on display over the past year, and there are 10 performances, in particular, that I really want to take the time to highlight. So, let’s discuss.

Michael B. Jordan Puts On An Incredible Showcase In Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners works on so many levels, and Michael B. Jordan’s dual performance as twins Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore is a major reason for that. Jordan is downright impeccable in the film, as he deftly portrays the siblings’ distinct personalities, making them feel like tangible characters and not clichés. There’s also a level of physicality he brings to the roles that really comes through in the third act. In short, this is wonderful work, and it’s not surprising at all that Jordan’s work has been praised so heavily.

Chase Infiniti Serves Up One Of The Best Feature Film Debuts Ever With One Battle After Another

I’m not sure anyone could’ve seen Chase Infiniti coming, but I’m so glad she’s now on the public’s radar. The young actress made her feature film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and her performance as Willa Ferguson is nothing short of phenomenal. Infiniti plays Willa with an adventurous spirit but also a sheer sense of urgency that shines through in the film’s tensest moments. Put simply, this is generational work, and I feel confident saying that Infiniti is going to be around for a long time.

Miles Caton Is A True Revelation In Sinners

Speaking of exciting new stars, Miles Caton made his own film debut in Sinners, and this young man is a certified talent. Caton plays aspiring blues musician Sammie “Preacherboy” Moore with an incredible level of sincerity and gravitas. As great as the film’s cast is, Caton is easily the emotional center and, of course, his singing abilities, which really shine through during THAT juke joint sequence, are immaculate. I’m excited to see where Caton goes from here.

Tessa Thompson’s Work In Hedda Furthers Her Status As A Skilled Leading Lady

In some ways, it honestly feels like Tessa Thompson was born to play the eponymous role in Nia DaCosta’s Hedda. As the socially savvy Hedda Gabler, Thompson is smooth as silk, giving off a wicked charm that’s just infectious. There’s also a level of tragedy to this character and, while viewers may not like her, Thompson’s meticulous acting helps articulate the protagonist’s pain. Here’s hoping that the Sorry to Bother You star gets more roles like this one – and has the opportunity to star in more period pieces.

Damson Idris Gives F1 A Sweet Boost With His Energized Performance

Someone could watch Snowfall and quickly get a sense of Damson Idris’ talents. Yet he really gives an electric performance in the racing blockbuster F1, in which he plays hotshot driver Joshua Pierce. Idris brings serious levels of swag to Joshua and perfectly balances his arrogance with his vulnerability. The British actor also deserves credit for not only going toe-to-toe with his seasoned screen partner, Brad Pitt, but for also getting in the driver’s seat for various scenes. If those two feats aren’t impressive, I don’t know what is.

Wunmi Mosaku’s Sinners Performance Is Both Soulful And Sweet

Annie is one of the complex female characters in Sinners, and she’s played with sheer conviction by Wunmi Mosaku. The Loki alum helps inject wisdom and spirituality into Annie and, whenever she speaks, she’s hard to ignore. What’s really amazing, though, is while Annie is a Hoodoo expert wrapped up in the supernatural elements of the movie, Mosaku’s performance as the wife and mother serves as a grounding element. Few performances this year are as emotionally affecting as this one.

Edi Gathegi Outshines Superman… In Superman

Don’t get me wrong, David Corenswet is wonderful as Superman’s titular character, but Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific really steals the show! Gathegi’s mask-wearing, tech-savvy hero serves as a voice of reason in the DCU film, dishing out facts as well as cheeky one-liners. As the Justice Gang member, Gathegi has a cerebral aura that interestingly makes him feel both relatable and larger than life. I don’t know what James Gunn has planned for the hero, but I certainly hope Gathegi gets to play him in plenty of upcoming DC movies and shows.

Naomi Ackie Adds A Delightful Dose Of Strength And Warmth To Mickey 17

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 is just further proof as to why audiences need to stop sleeping on Naomi Ackie. The Blink Twice star plays security agent Nasha Barridge, the love interest of the main character, but she’s so much more. She’s also a woman with her own aspirations and isn’t defined by her romantic relationships (though she does enjoy them). Ackie is well cast in the role, as she can play both Nasha’s toughness and vulnerability excellently while also adding humor to the proceedings. Overall, Ackie really deserves her flowers.

Delroy Lindo Is Nothing Short Of A Scene-Stealer In Sinners

Sinners’ Delta Slim may be one of the best characters Delroy Lindo has ever played, and that’s saying a lot given the veteran actors’ body of work. In Ryan Coogler’s hit film, Lindo’s Slim provides a great deal of levity, which the actor exudes perfectly, but he also conveys the more tragic aspects of the drunken bluesman effectively. (He even has one of the movie’s most heartbreaking moments.) I was disappointed that Lindo didn’t land a Golden Globe nod, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that this is a perfect performance.

David Jonsson Gives One Of The Year’s Best Performances In The Long Walk

If you haven’t heard of David Jonsson, then you should really take notice, especially after his work in The Long Walk. Jonsson’s performance as Peter McVries is next-level, as he breathes stunning life into a young man with a troubled past who’s holding onto optimism. The Rye Lane star plays Pete with a great level of conviction, as he delivers dialogue with authority (especially a monologue about the importance of hope). Jonsson is this film’s “beating heart” and a force to be reckoned with, and I’m eager to see what he does next.

As you can see, Black actors put in some serious work over the past year, and the performances listed here deserved to be celebrated. And there are more, of course. (Regina Hall, Jay Ellis, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer and ASAP Rocky make up just a handful of the other great performers of the year.) Let’s hope the 2026 movie schedule yields even more stellar performances like these.