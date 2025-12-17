After Watching Stranger Things 5 Part 1, I Want To Talk About This One Character’s Journey

I have seen every season of Stranger Things, but I have mixed reactions about them. I love some seasons but not all. I watched Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 with low expectations, but ended up enjoying it overall. It took the necessary steps to set up a potentially thrilling conclusion. The start of the final season earned its high viewership.

A lot of admirable and exciting things happen in Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1, but Will’s (Noah Schnapp) storyline brought the most interesting layers to the first half of the season.

Warning: Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Love That The First Four Episodes Of Stranger Things Season 5 Focuses On Will Coming Into His Power And Identity

For the last few seasons, Stranger Things has heavily hinted at Will’s queer identity. Season 4 basically confirmed fans’ suspicion about Will being gay. The series not-so-subtly highlights that Will is secretly in love with his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Though not explicitly stated, it’s quite obvious that the first half of Will’s journey for Season 5 revolves around him accepting that he’s gay and embracing it.

Will becoming powerful enough to defeat some of Vecna’s creatures happens because it’s a moment where he embraces his identity. He’s not running from it. I suspect some of his storyline for the last few episodes will be Will coming out to those important to him, such as Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Mike.

In 2025, many wonderful queer characters have led movies and TV shows. This isn’t something that was happening in the time period that Stranger Things is set. Therefore, it’s inspiring to see someone like Will not only accept his queer identity but also be seen as one of the most important and powerful figures on the TV show.

I think many young queer teens will see this moment as pivotal and important to their own journey of self-acceptance. They’ll see the power within themselves and their identity.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Making A Queer Character One Of The Main Powerful Beings Feels Very Progressive Especially For A Show Set In The 80s

As stated, the 80s weren’t as progressive a time as the 2020s. I grew up in the late '90s and early 2000s, and I remember how any time queer characters were added to a show, it was a big deal. This isn’t the case in this decade. You’ve come to expect and appreciate that there is almost always at least one queer character on a TV show. Therefore, you can’t help but cheer for Will when he accepts his identity, but know that, in reality, it will probably not be an easy journey for him.

I believe that when Will tells Joyce and Mike that he’s gay, they’ll accept him. However, he may not get the reactions he hopes for. It wouldn’t shock me if Mike accepts and embraces Will’s queer identity, but still rejects him a bit, especially if Will also confesses his feelings for him. In addition to Mike, I think he won’t get the reaction he hopes and expects from everyone.

There could be more powerful and progressive storylines ahead with Will’s official coming-out storyline. We also know Noah Schap will provide the emotional depth the character and storyline need. I look forward to watching how this all unfolds in the final few episodes.

The Hawkins citizens have their hands full with Vecna, the missing children, the town going to hell (maybe literally), and trying to stay alive. Therefore, Will’s coming out may not be the biggest event for the characters right now, but it’s an important one that I think will get the care and attention it deserves.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Robin And Will’s Bond Is One Of The Most Interesting Developments Of Stranger Things Season 5

I found Robin's (Maya Hawke) and Will’s friendship odd at first, until I remembered that Robin is also a gay character. Her coming out to Steve (Joe Keery) was a major event in Season 3. The writers handled it beautifully, so I expect that same treatment for Will. Robin’s age and lesbian identity make her the perfect person to provide support for Will. Their friendship makes sense because she can be a guide for him.

Seeing her happy with her girlfriend and giving a speech to Will contributed to his self-acceptance. I expect her to continue to help Will on his journey of self-discovery.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Am Not Sure Will Survives Season 5 But His Journey So Far Makes Me Think He Might Now

For a few seasons, Will seemed marked for death. However, the reveal about his importance to stopping Vecna makes it feel even more inevitable but somehow not likely to happen. This newfound power could still backfire in many ways and cause more psychological and mental damage for Will, but not result in his death. It just seems too cruel now to kill him after his powers all tie into acceptance of his queer identity.

It also takes away from the emotional gravity and triumph of that moment. Plus, if Will ends up dying, it kind of falls into the “bury your gays” trope. This is not to say that Will should and will stay alive because of his sexuality, but I think how the story has played out so far, Stranger Things wants Will to represent a beacon of hope and power for young queer kids. If he dies, that kind of makes his storyline less empowering.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

I Like How Will Becoming The Key To Stopping Henry/Vecna Can Show How He Turns Trauma Into Power

Will has always been one of the key characters of Stranger Things. The first season revolves around his disappearance. He spent so much time basically being tortured by Vecna. He rightfully has many scars from that event. The final season turns those scars into fuel to get justice and revenge on the monster who hurt him. Will deserves to be the one who takes down Vecna.

Therefore, I couldn’t help but cheer when it was revealed that he might get that moment. Will could turn all this trauma into something powerful enough to save his town and the world. It’s going to be a powerful moment in Stranger Things Season 5 when Will faces off against Vecna.

The writers have handled the final season well so far, so I am looking forward to seeing how it all ends, and more of Will’s journey as a queer character and just as someone stepping into his power and identity.