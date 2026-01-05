The Brutally Honest Reason Ray J Thinks He Wasn’t Invited To Diddy’s Freak-Offs

Sean “Diddy” Combs (56) has made headlines for multiple reasons over the last several years, with one of the biggest being his infamous Freak-Offs. These parties reportedly involved women (who’d been weighed prior to the event) being paid or coerced into performing sex acts for guests, which were recorded at times. Although few stars have spoken out about attending the parties, singer/rapper Ray J just revealed he wasn’t at the bashes. With that, he also has a blunt reason for why he believes he was never invited.

Ray J Has A Brutally Honest Opinion On Why He Never Attended One Of Diddy’s Sex Parties

The 44-year-old “That’s Why I Lie” singer – whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr. – has made comments about Diddy a few times in the past few years amid the Sean John founder’s legal woes. His most recent sentiments come by way of livebitez, who shared a portion of a discussion involving Norwood to X. While speaking about reconnecting with a childhood acquaintance, Norwood related it to the ongoing discussions around Diddy’s parties. He then explained that from there, he had a major epiphany:

Just like when they keep talking about the Freak-Offs with Diddy, I’m like, Yo, [I] ain’t ever got invited to the Freak-Offs.’ And that’s when it hit me, I’m ugly. It hit me, I'm unattractive. Because I’m wondering, ‘Why these [racial slur] keep talking about Freak-Offs? I’ve been around [the block] a lot.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. I’m ugly.’

Freak-Offs aside, during the early aughts Diddy was known for throwing parties, where numerous stars were in attendance. Back in 2024, Nick Cannon opened up about partying with the “Bad Boy for Life” performer in New York in the late ‘90s. Cannon explained, at the time, that he was willing to speak out since he “ain’t got nothing to hide.” More recently, singer Michele Branch realized she attended a party held by Combs and that the same location was later the site of a Freak-Off.

In terms of Ray J, what should be specified is that he doesn’t explicitly say he wishes he’d been invited to Sean Combs’ sex parties. He has, however, been more direct when it comes to the other comments he’s shared about Combs’ legal woes.

What Else Has Ray J Said About Diddy And His Personal Issues?

Shortly after Sean Combs’ arrest in September 2024 for alleged sex-trafficking and more, Ray J spoke out on the matter. The “One Wish” singer argued that the situation marked a moment for people in the hip-hop community to acknowledge the importance of holding people accountable to make things better for the next generation. Shortly after making those comments, Ray J was confronted by some of Combs’ sons at a party. The Moesha alum later expressed support for Combs amid the latter’s trial in 2025.

That court case ultimately ended in July 2025 with Diddy receiving a mixed verdict and being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was subsequently sentenced to four years (50 months) in prison and is currently serving that time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. At the same time, the Grammy winner is also still facing a great deal of lawsuits from plaintiffs accusing him of sexual assault, sex-trafficking and more.

As Combs’ prison stint and legal issues continue, it’s hard to say whether Ray J might feel compelled to comment on his situation further. There’s also uncertainty regarding whether any further alleged details regarding Freak-Offs may be shared by people.