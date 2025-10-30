Adults Finally Got Renewed After Months Of Waiting, And The Cast And Creator’s Reactions Are So Fitting

One of the surprise new shows on the 2025 TV schedule we haven’t stopped talking about is FX’s Adults. The series was created The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon writers Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw and executive produced by Nick Kroll, and we called it “extremely charismatic” . However, it wasn't renewed for a second season quickly. Now, after months of fans demanding for word on Season 2, the comedy has officially been renewed, and the creators and cast are celebrating with the best reactions.

It feels like every generation has a comedy that speaks to what it’s like to be in the tumultuous time that is one's twenties, and Adults quickly became a contender for Gen Z when it premiered on FX in May. Yeah, you read that right, May. So, many who resonated with the show have been waiting a long time for this news. Thankfully, it finally came, and now the cast has reacted to the fact that they're getting Season 2:

@adultsfx This is the season of us. FX’s Adults has been renewed for Season 2! ♬ original sound - adultsfx

Along with this post that was uploaded to Adults’ official social media account, you have to check out all the separate reactions from the creatives. Here’s what co-creator Rebecca Shaw wrote on Instagram following the exciting update dropping on The Hollywood Reporter :

LET’S DO IT AGAIN

Adults is co-creator Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold's first series they’ve ever created, following both of them writing on over 400 episodes of Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show from 2019 to 2021. They are both young writers who are aged 30 and 29, respectively. We’re so excited to see what they do with the show next.

Now, on to the cast's reactions. Here’s what Adults star Lucy Freyer wrote on her Instagram :

Here you go, ya freaks

Freyer plays Billie, one of five 20-somethings who are living with their friend Samir in his childhood home in Queens, New York, while his parents are traveling.

Here’s what Owen Thiele, aka Anton, wrote on his Instagram :

What the fuck’s going on!!!

And then there’s Jack Innanen, who plays Paul in Adults. He famously went viral for responding on TikTok regarding calls from fans for Season 2. Now, he can celebrate the fact that it's happening, and he did just that as he wrote on Instagram :

WE ARE SO BACK

How great is it to see the cast go all caps and freak out over coming back for Adults? Each of the main cast are relatively new actors, and returning for Adults will allow them to deepen the roles they got just eight episodes with so far, and have a lot more funny moments as an ensemble. One actor on the show already had a fun thought for what should happen in Season 2 that we’re hoping to see.