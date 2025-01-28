Loved Netflix’s The Perfect Couple? Peacock Just Landed An A+ Follow-up, And Jennifer Garner Is Involved

After The Perfect Couple’s Netflix success, it felt like it was only a matter of time before another one of Elin Hilderbrand’s Nantucket-set novels would be picked up. While I was holding out hope for the tearjerker that is 28 Summers, Peacock has decided to go in a different direction, and they’ve enlisted the help of Jennifer Garner to boot.

The latest news to come down the book-to-screen adaptation pipeline is that Peacock will be making The Five-Star Weekend TV series. The book is about a woman who loses her husband and needs a weekend away from her grief. So she enlists five women from varying eras of her life to come and spend a weekend with her dining, wining and activity-ing. The book has everything: recipes, drama, secrets, lies, perfect beaches and so much more. Hopefully on the small screen it will soar.

Garner’s not just executive producing either, though she is an EP (as is Hilderbrand herself). She’ll also star in the series as Hollis Shaw, the woman hosting the “five-star weekend” for her gal pals. There’s no word on other casting, but the whole premise of the book is that Ms. Shaw invites a friend from her childhood, her twenties, her thirties, her forties and her present to all spend a weekend together, and I am super enthusiastic to find out what other big names sign on.

I’d assume given the fact Peacock has already full greenlighted the project to series (per Deadline ), some interesting names may be coming down the pipeline, and hopefully we'll get details about when it's hitting the TV schedule soon. Once we know a bit more, those with a Peacock subscription should get pumped for the drama and intrigue!

If I were going to choose Elin Hilderbrand books to adapt, The Five Star Weekend would be relatively high on my list. (It's certainly juicer than the aforementioned sweet and sad 28 Summers). As I said before, it wouldn’t be the first book I'd choose, but I’m liking the choice for Garner as an actress and I’m optimistic about the cast fleshing out fully. If you were one of the people who loved The Perfect Couple, you already know the setting will be top-notch, too.

Speaking of Nantucket, the author herself allegedly wrapped on books in that setting with her 2024 novel Swan Song and is apparently working on a YA series with her daughter, but a very large part of me hopes she finds another stretch of beach to write about at some point. In the meantime, it’s nice to see her deliciously devourable novels are finding some love on the small screen. And I'm still holding out quite a bit of hope for The Perfect Couple Season 2.