Rebel Ridge And The Perfect Couple Are Dominating Netflix, But There’s Another Surprising Project That’s Crushing Too

Every week, there are new and exciting 2024 releases on Netflix , and the variation of projects runs the gamut. For the past week, the No. 1 titles in the film and TV categories, respectively, have been Rebel Ridge and The Perfect Couple. However, when we took a closer look at the projects that crushed it recently, we were surprised by one movie’s viral success.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rebel Ridge And The Perfect Couple Are Dominating Netflix Views

Before we get to that, let’s break down the kinds of numbers coming out of Rebel Ridge and The Perfect Couple.

Rebel Ridge earned 68 million hours of streaming across its first week on Netflix after critics showered the movie with a ton of praise – especially for Aaron Pierre’s charms in the action thriller. Going into its second week, it’s holding at No. 1, even as Joey King’s Uglies has just arrived. (If you enjoyed the flick, check out our interview with the Rebel Ridge director about the making of it).

On the TV side of things, The Perfect Couple was the No. 1 series on everyone’s binge list this past week. It’s a book-to-screen adaptation of an Elin Hilderbrand novel that features some big names like Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and more. So, it’s no wonder a lot of people with a Netflix subscription hit play.

In its first week, Netflix reports, the six-episode miniseries was streamed for 103 million hours. Going into the new week, The Perfect Couple remains on top of the streamer’s trending shows. It should also be noted that critics love The Perfect Couple !

(Image credit: Netflix)

But, The Deliverance Was A Sneaky Netflix Hit, Too

What not enough people probably realize or are talking about is how much of a sneaky success Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance has been on the service.

On one hand, it makes sense this was a hit given the amazing cast that features Glenn Close, Andra Day, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo’Nique and Omar Epps, and the horror season rolling in with fall. However, at the same time, The Deliverance has not stacked up well with critics or audiences alike. Just look at the Rotten Tomatoes scores that sit at 33% (Tomatometer) and 42% (Popcornmeter)!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite all the hate it’s getting, it received 41 million hours of streaming in its first week, and it was just under Rebel Ridge. Plus, it remains in the top 10 this week (though now it’s currently at No. 9 in my territory). Tons of people must have hit play blindly, either out of sheer curiosity and an ignorance for what people were saying, or to purposefully get ready to talk about Glenn Close’s shocking and viral role ?

Netflix statistics continue to amaze me, because it’s interesting to see what people are watching collectively in huge numbers. For example, four million people decided to watch Aloha this past week? Did no one tell them how bland that movie is? Anyway, y’all are wild, happy streaming!

