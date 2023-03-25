Luther: The Fallen Sun Ending Explained: What Happens To Idris Elba's Character In The Netflix Movie, And How It Sets Up More Adventures

Warning: the ending to Luther: The Fallen Sun will be TOTALLY SPOILED. If you haven’t seen the Netflix streaming hit just yet, you’ve been warned.

For weeks, audiences have been flocking to the 2023 new movie release Luther: The Fallen Sun. Idris Elba’s stalwart detective has been a hit, trending with Netflix viewers in part because of its wild ending. Since everyone’s been talking about some specific moments presented in the finale of what intends to kick off the Luther cinematic era, it feels only right that we dig into what happened to John Luther and how it sets up more potential adventures.

Consider this your official last call for spoilers, as we’re going to start with what happened at the end of The Fallen Sun. After which, we'll dig into what it could mean for the future of Luther-land, and who might be along for the ride.

John Luther’s Fate At The End Of The Fallen Sun

A man used to bending or breaking the rules to get the job done, DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) broke out of prison to stop cyber fiend/serial killer David Robey (Andy Serkis). Besting his newfound nemesis in this Netflix (opens in new tab) mystery, Luther narrowly survives a plunge into a frozen lake, while Robey is not so lucky.

After reuniting with DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley) and new adversary-turned-friend DCI Odette Raine (Cynthia Erivo), John Luther is assumed to be going back into custody after he recovers from the physical punishment he’s suffered on his latest case. The truth is much more mysterious, as well as a gigantic tease for potential future adventures, as Luther is told by Schenk that he’s actually been taken to a government safe house.

As a group of mysterious black Range Rovers pull up in the courtyard, John Luther and Martin Schenk go back and forth about what exactly is going on. Unsure of the identities of their new friends, Schenk presents the following scenario:

Not quite sure, to be honest, but I don’t think you’re going back to prison. A ‘job offer,’ perhaps?

Luther: The Fallen Sun ends with writer/creator Neil Cross’ BBC antihero being led into one of those Range Rovers with a cryptic message. Apparently his latest caper has unofficially been commended by unseen parties, and “Chief would like a word.” As the character climbs into this automotive meeting, we’re left with a gigantic hint that Idris Elba’s continued dedication to Luther comes at just the right time.

Why This New “Job Offer” Is Good News For Idris Elba’s Detective

As you’ve probably read through fan reactions to Luther: The Fallen Sun , it appears that John Luther could become the next James Bond. Ok, so he’s not exactly set up to take over the role of Ian Fleming’s super spy, but Idris Elba's character could be getting an offer to become a clandestine operative for His Majesty’s government. That’s the outcome that seems heavily implied, particularly with an enigmatic figure known as “Chief” sitting at the head of it all.

In terms of the future of Luther, it appears John won’t be a mere detective or fugitive anymore. He’s impressed the right people and he could be given the freedom to pursue the deadliest, most elusive figures that would do harm on any sort of scale. As far as Idris Elba is concerned, he might get to play Bond in his own way, and with a character he’s helped shape for over a decade.

With new freedom comes new danger, as we all know what John Luther is like with rules set in place to keep him in check. What would that same man act like when given free rein?

The Potential Danger Luther’s New Career Could Introduce

From the very beginning of Luther, our complicated protagonist hasn’t been afraid to bend or outwardly break rules to get results. He’s even enlisted the help of freed criminal/frenemy Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) to solve some cases here and there.

With no rules to keep him on the ground, John Luther could become more dangerous than ever, treading even darker ground within his psyche. It’s another exciting prospect, as Luther: The Fallen Sun started to explore this ground. Showing himself to be ever resourceful, the former detective broke himself out of prison to get the job done this time around.

The sort of ingenuity Idris Elba’s protagonist could show when dropped into a lawless setting could fully turn him into a hero as complex and as morally gray as 24’s Jack Bauer; a character John Luther already shared some common DNA with from the start. That said, straight-up detective fiction fans shouldn’t feel too worried about the potential expansion of the Luther-verse.

Could We See A Potential DCI Odette Raine Spin-off?

While John Luther may be the star of the show in Luther: The Fallen Sun, a new hero has risen as part of the resulting chaos. Through sequences like t he outstanding Piccadilly Circus set piece , star Cynthia Erivo got to live out her action hero fantasies, all while presenting a strong female character who felt like a mirror image of Luther’s enigmatic lead.

Now that the straight-laced DCI Odette Raine has gotten a taste for life outside of the lines, her continued adventures would make another fantastic path to follow. When Erivo spoke with CinemaBlend during the press day for The Fallen Sun, she offered this comment on what that hypothetical scenario meant to her:

I would happily do that. I think, and I love that you see that. I’m so thankful that that’s what you feel when you see it, and I feel like that too about her. I think she’s a really special character, and I do feel that there’s lots of room to play with.

Cynthia Erivo wasn’t the only party excited about that prospect. When director Jamie Payne and writer/creator Neil Cross were presented with the concept in their own interview, they both showed enthusiasm through these short, but sweet approvals:

"Jamie Payne: I’d love to watch that too. Yeah, I’d love to watch that.

Neil Cross: To God’s ear."

Put it all together, and it sounds like Luther is in good shape to continue its cinematic expansion into unknown territory. However, there’s one final question that you’re probably looking for an answer to, and we’ll address that briefly before we go.

Will Alice Morgan Ever Appear In A Potential Luther Sequel?

Across almost the entire run of Luther’s television series, one character has popped up occasionally to help, harm, and harass John Luther. While what we knew about Luther: The Fallen Sun pointed out that the charming, but chilly psychopath Alice Morgan was presumed to be dead after Season 5, that assumption may not be as certain as one would have thought.

Sadly, there’s no reference to or confirmation that Alice is still running around during the events of The Fallen Sun; at least not that we know about. However, in the press notes to the film, writer/creator Neil Cross did address this subject briefly, with the following statement:

Well, we’re an extended family and Ruth Wilson (who plays her) is an important part of it. It’s a family I care about very much. So... who knows?

Could John Luther’s new job offer allow him to cross paths with Alice Morgan again? The door’s not totally closed on the matter, that’s for sure. So who knows where things will go in a potential sequel to Luther: The Fallen Sun?