I'm Mad The US Version Of The Traitors Didn't Use The Best International Twist

In just a few years, The Traitors has become one of the best reality shows on the air. And in addition to watching the Emmy-winning US version, those with a Peacock subscription also have access to the international iterations of the campy competition show. I've been catching up on The Traitors UK Season 4, and while it's almost identical to the US in its format and challenges, there's a huge twist that I'm bummed we didn't get in the States.

The Traitors UK is set in the same Scottish castle, although campy host Alan Cumming is swapped with English broadcaster Claudia Winkleman, who plays her role as seriously as a heart attack. While most of the challenges and formats are the same, they got a thrilling twist across the pond that created A+ television. Namely, that a few Faithful were able to go to the chapel and ask the Traitors questions from the safety of the confessional booth. And boy was it explosive.

The Faithful Talking To The Traitors In The Church Was Incredible

In The Traitors UK, two different Faithful won the ability to ask the Traitors questions at the Castle Chapel. The results were wild on both ends. First came Matthew, who asked who they were going to murder next and also requested to be recruited as soon as possible. The way he crossed lines was interesting, but it was Harriet's turn to ask questions that provided even more thrilling drama.

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The Traitors UK is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

When Harriet appeared at the Chapel, she admitted to the unseen Traitors that she was an author of psychological thrillers and a former barrister. And when they attempted to lie to her and manipulate her with their answers, she brought the drama and called them out. It was a thrilling and memorable sequence... even if Harriet fumbled the bag in the rest of the episode.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Personally, I would have loved to see how this twist would have functioned within the US version of the show. Since The Traitors Season 4 cast was full of reality TV royalty like Survivor icons and Real Housewives, I have to assume that it would have been explosive if the Faithful were able to ask some questions of the treacherous Traitors. So while the US season was still great, I do feel like we were robbed of a potentially great moment.

The Traitors UK is streaming over on Peacock in its entirety as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if the confessional conversation is something that returns in future seasons.