Why RHORI's Jo-Ellen Needs To Be The Next Housewife To Join The Traitors

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows of all time, especially for a superfan of the genre like me. I've loved seeing familiar faces from Survivor, RuPaul's Drag Race, and the Real Housewives franchise collide for the campy competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). After watching (and loving) The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, I think that Jo-Ellen Tiberi is the next Housewife we need on The Traitors.

Like many Bravo fans out there, I started watching RHORI because Dolores Catania was a friend of. But the new series quickly stood on its own feet, thanks to high-stakes drama, those incredible accents, and the cast's history with each other. And while Alicia Carmody was the breakout star, I think that Jo-Ellen needs to get on The Traitors ASAP.

Jo-Ellen's Reunion Performance Proved She's Ready For The Round Table

As soon as she was introduced, Jo-Ellen was set up to be one of the main "villains" of Rhode Island, with drama and fights starting in Episode 1. And while she was consistently entertaining throughout the entire season, her performance in the two-part reunion was on another level. And it's for that reason that I think she needs to get to Alan Cumming's castle in Scotland posthaste.

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Jo-Ellen came to the RHORI reunion with receipts, specifically related to Rula's husband Brian and his divorce and alleged affair. While we've seen other Housewives with binders or sheets of paper, she was able to not only quickly pull up her information, but actually use it in a way that made sense and seemingly proved her points.