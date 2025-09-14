Emmy Awards 2025 Live Blog: I'm Reacting To The Big Winners, Unexpected Snubs And Eye-Catching Fashion

Refresh

WINNER: Outstanding Reality Competition Program - The Traitors (Image credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock) Alan Cumming running a class on acceptance speeches, quieting others and spitting out a lot of thank-yous quickly. Show 'em how it's done. Oh yeah, and congrats to all involved for rewarding the best reality show on TV.

Leanne Morgan, Presenter Extraordinaire Leanne Morgan was a fun presenter, getting performatively flustered over Pedro Pascal and other celebs. "Walton Goggins, I cannot get my toe in his pants." She even started to open the envelope before she even got around to saying the back half of her introduction.

Bring On The Swear Jar Nate Bargatze just suggested the clear way to up the ante during next year's acceptance speeches. A swear jar. Give this guy all the meetings.

WINNER: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series - Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) (Image credit: HBO) Hannah Einbinder's hilarious speech, in which she pointed out that she was ready to lose again, was the first time the telecast showed off the quickly dropping charity donation with an on-screen graphic, which caused the Hacks actress to stammer her way through another few thousand dollars going away before she wrapped with a few choice political statements.

Golden Girls Tribute Performance Reba McEntire and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman paying tribute to The Golden Girls. Nothing could be more logical, in many ways. Not seeing how it was a logical choice to preface an award presentation, but I'll take it.

WINNER: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series - Britt Lower (Severance) (Image credit: Apple TV+) A shocked and tearful Britt Lower took the stage, with John Turturro and Severance creator Dan Erickson beaming with smiles in the crowd. "Thank you, Helly R., for choosing me." It's wild that this year's Emmys are going to hard on handing out the acting Emmys in the first hour. What does that mean for the rest of the broadcast?

WINNER: Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Trammell Tillman (Severance) (Image credit: CBS) Fuck yes! I am so damned happy for this one. Not just because I think Trammell Tillman absolutely deserves accolades for his masterful work as Severance's Seth Milchick, but also because I expected nothing but perfection from his speech. And he delivered with the following: "You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for. Do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public. My first acting coach was tough, y’all. But all great mothers are. Mama you were there for me when no one else was and when no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me. And this is for you. Thank you to the Academy. I am full, I am humbled, I am honored, and as my mama would say, ‘Woo! Look at God!’" A wonderful speech, through and through. This win also doesn't disrupt The Pitt's possible sweep, since Paradise was the only non-Severance/White Lotus show to have an actor in the running. Just saying.

WINNER: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series - Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt) (Image credit: HBO Max) Well-deserved win, and I'm wondering if this is the beginning of a big sweep for The Pitt over others like The White Lotus.

WINNER: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks) I love Jennifer Coolidge as much as the next person, but I don't know if I understand her getting 17 minutes (roughly?) to introduce this award. But okay. As long as the Boys and Girls Club didn't lose any money. No surprise that Jean Smart took home her 7th Emmy, and her 4th win for playing Hacks' Deborah Vance. Perhaps more surprising: she compared her slow walk (due to a recent injury) to John Wayne's. Props for her ending with this hopeful note: "Be good to each other. Just be good to each other."

Nate Bargatze's Acceptance Speech Rules True to his word, Bargatze set up that everyone is being held to a 45-second speech, with a potential $100,000 donation going to the Boys and Girls Club of America, with $1,000 getting taken out for every second that a winner goes over. Alternately, the pot will be sweetened whenever everyone goes under their time. Thanks to Seth Rogen's quick speech, the pot quickly rose to $106,000, and Bargatze immediately qorried about having to pay too much money. Love this idea, and while it seems like it'll be hard to represent next year, it should be interesting to see where things go.

WINNER: Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series - Seth Rogen (The Studio) (Image credit: Apple TV+) Didn't expect such a big award to start things off, and Rogen's speech was shorter than Colbert's set-up. AND HE DIDN'T EVEN THANK SAL SAPERSTEIN, THAT RASCAL!

Stephen Colbert's Standing O Stephen Colbert was a brilliant choice to be the first presenter of the night. Not only did he draw attention to all of the Late Show staffers who will be out of a job in May, but he also turned in his first headshot to Harrison Ford to pass on to Steven Spielberg. From one Steve to another.

The Show Finally Started, And The Opening Was Excellent! (Image credit: CBS) Nate Bargatze kicked off the Emmys with a winning riff on Saturday Night Live's "George Washington" sketch, with the comedian portraying TV inventor Philip Farnsworth. It's nothing new to rip on TLC and History for not living up to their original names - with shows about "people who eat couch cushions" for instance. But it gets more insightful once the joke is pointed to streaming (as a way to avoid talking about the lack of Asian diversity). Streaming TV truly is the home for real-life murderers as stars. I'm also here for more jokes thrown at The Bear not being a comedy or a drama, and at more people watching NFL and Yellowstone than anything that ever gets awarded at the Emmys. Big wins all around, and without any flubs. 10 out of 10. Would watch again.

(Image credit: E!) Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson looks incredible in a Louis Vuitton dress that has enough sideboob to make an entire elementary school blush. Co-star Jannelle James looks equally stunning in a bejeweled red dress. Love that Hunting Wives stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow were hanging out on the carpet together, with both rocking different levels of pink. Other Severance stars are showing off fantastic looks even beyond Tramell Tillman. Sarah Bock and Britt Lower look wowzers is their respective sparkly and shimmering dresses, and Patricia Arquette pulls off opera gloves like few others. Adam Scott and Ben Stiller might both be wearing the exact same tux, but Zach Cherry's patterned suit absolutely stands out. Wednesday's Jenna Ortega may or may not be wearing a top made entirely out of jewels and pearls and stuff. Even Thing would do a double-take. Jason Segel looks like a tall glass of red wine, and fiancée Kayla Radomski's black dress kind of resembles a wine glass. Or maybe I am just really wanting a glass of wine at this point. Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson both look great, but just seeing the couple smiling and laughing together is the best look of all, amirite? Last-second highlights: Reba McEntire's sequined jacket, Kristen Bell's dress, the white outlines on Alan Cumming's Tanner Fletcher suit, Parker Posey's pink floof

My Red Carpet Fashion Hot-ish Takes My thoughts on award nominees' fashion choices are about as useful and professional as a that of a [fill the blank with something extra-clever], but I have to do something with them. So here's a rundown of my early thoughts on some of the celebs seen on the red carpet so far. The Pitt's cast may win the night for cast looks Let's run this down. Shabana Azeez is wearing a gorgeous red dress from Marchesa with a big red burst of fabric on the left shoulder. Shawn Hatosy is looking dapper AF in a black velvet tux. Katherine LaNasa is a testament to elegance in a Jason Woo dress (that she noted is the nurse-specific color of ceil blue) with a big silver bow, as well as Fred Leighton jewels. Noah Wyle is rocking a purely traditional tux look, but I'll take it. (Image credit: E!) The biggest winner of the bunch, though, has to be Tracy Ifeachor's silver and wildly intricate dress. Not sure who made it, but hat's off to them. Literally, since the look does not involve a hat. I'll update with her look when one becomes clearly available. Nobody Wants That star Justine Lupe's jeweled dress from iconic designer Carolina Herrera? More like Everybody Wants That. The White Lotus' Sam Nivola is wearing what may be the most comfortable pants to ever be worn on an awards red carpet. Hacks' Megan Stalter pulled off an all-timer Emmys look by wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, sunglasses and purse with a "Cease Fire!" sign on it. Obviously a statement look, but not without Stalter's spotlight personality still imbued. Severance's Tramell Tillman and The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal are both wearing white suits, with Tillman's being a custom, button-emblazoned Dolce ensemble. I think if there were a battle of the white suits, he'd win.