Masters Of The Air: 11 Movies, Shows And Documentaries To Watch After The Apple TV+ Series

In January, Apple TV+ subscribers got to watch one of the most anticipated shows on the 2024 TV schedule with the arrival of Masters of the Air, the third chapter in Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks’ World War II saga. Now that the finale has aired and the story of the 100th Bomb Group has concluded, fans of the war drama series are probably looking for more movies, shows, and documentaries that either focus on the characters played by Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Barry Keoghan or other heroes who fought around the world during the years-long conflict.

Below is just a small sampling of all the great WWII movies and shows out there, but we felt that this list best captures the heart, soul, and themes of the popular Apple TV+ original series. Here are 11 titles that you should check out after completing Masters of the Air.

The Bloody Hundredth (2024)

Released on the same day Masters of the Air wrapped up its emotional story, Apple TV+ released the companion documentary, titled The Bloody Hundredth. Directed by Mark Herzog and Laurent Bouzereau, and narrated by Tom Hanks, this one-hour documentary explores the lives and legacies of the real airmen on which the series is based. Featuring in-depth interviews with members of the 100th Bomb Group, the film goes into great detail about the historical events that shaped the men and made them heroes to their fellow countrymen through acts of heroism and sacrifice.

Stream The Bloody Hundredth on Apple TV+.

Band Of Brothers (2001)

A show that is still impactful 20-plus years later , Band of Brothers was the first World War II miniseries created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. Debuting back in September 2001, this 10-part saga followed Easy Company as they prepared to fight in one of the biggest military conflicts of all time, before setting sail for Europe to defeat the Nazis once and for all. Featuring incredible performances from a large ensemble cast that includes Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Donnie Wahlberg, and dozens of others, this Emmy Award-winning series is a must-watch for fans of Masters of the Air, even if they’ve watched it multiple times over the years.

Stream Band of Brothers on Max.

Buy Band of Brothers on Amazon.

The Pacific (2010)

Nearly a decade after telling the story of Easy Company in the European Theater of World War II, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks turned their attention to the other side of the conflict with The Pacific. Starring James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello, and Rami Malek as three U.S. Marines deployed to the Pacific Theater, the series follows the core group and dozens of other characters as they attempt to survive the horrors of war.



Stream The Pacific on Max.

Buy The Pacific on Amazon.

WWII In Color: Road To Victory (2021)

There are a lot of great war movies on Netflix , but there are just as many, if not more, tremendous documentaries detailing practically every aspect of World War II on the streaming platform. One of those is WWII in Color: Road to Victory, which spends 10 episodes focusing on different key moments in the years-long global conflict. While the series doesn’t focus on the 100th Bomb Group, it does dive into the impact of similar squads who helped the Allied Forces win the war.

Stream WWII in Color: Road to Victory on Netflix.

Greatest Events Of WWII In Color (2019)

Greatest Events of WWII in Color, a 2019 docuseries, is another great option for someone who wants a better historical context for the events of Masters of the Air. Similar to WWII in Color: Road to Victory, each episode of this 10-parter is dedicated to different battles in both the European and Pacific theaters. Presented in stunning HD and painstakingly converted to color, this documentary is something to behold.

Stream Greatest Events Of WWII In Color on Netflix.

The War: A Film By Ken Burns (2007)

There are documentaries and then there are documentary films directed by Ken Burns. This is the case for the acclaimed filmmaker’s landmark production, The War. Much like Burns’ previous films on the American Civil War, Vietnam, and other subjects, this intensely researched and produced seven-part series touches on practically every aspect of World War II with archival footage, still photographs, and interviews with the men and women who sacrificed everything for the war effort.

Stream The War: A Film By Ken Burns on Hoopla.

Buy The War: A Film By Ken Burns on Amazon.

The Tuskegee Airmen (1995)

If you want to know more about the Tuskegee Airmen, the groundbreaking group of United States Army Air Corps pilots featured in Masters of the Air, then this 1995 HBO film is the way to go. Directed by Robert Markowitz, The Tuskegee Airmen tells the story of the first group of African American pilots to fight in World War II and the battles they fought in the air and back home to prove themselves. Starring Laurence Fishburne, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Allen Payne, Courtney B. Vance, and the late Andre Braugher , this inspirational movie is a must-watch.

Stream The Tuskegee Airmen on Max.

Rent/Buy The Tuskegee Airmen on Amazon.

Dunkirk (2017)

One of Christopher Nolan’s best movies , Dunkirk focuses on a much earlier part of World War II, the aftermath of the 1940 Battle of Dunkirk. Though the movie doesn’t exclusively follow fighter pilots, the sections of the military thriller spent with Tom Hardy’s Farrier are just as thrilling as anything seen in the Apple TV+ series. Sure, it’s a little more unconventional than most war films, but it’s a captivating experience nonetheless.

Stream Dunkirk on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Dunkirk on Amazon.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Saving Private Ryan is probably the movie on this list people have seen the most, but it’s still worthy of another watch after finishing Masters of the Air. With outstanding performances by the likes of Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and even Vin Diesel, this 1998 military drama is one of the best films of all time. The opening D-Day sequence remains one of the most intense depictions of battle a quarter of a century later.

Stream Saving Private Ryan on Apple TV+.

Stream Saving Private Ryan on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy Saving Private Ryan on Amazon.

Greyhound (2019)

Released in 2020, Aaron Schneider’s Greyhound follows a U.S. Navy commander (Tom Hanks) as he is tasked with defending a convoy of ships from a group of German U-boats early in America’s involvement in World War II. Short (it’s barely 90 minutes long) and explosive, the movie consists of one epic battle after another. If you want to see one of Apple TV+’s earlier movies, as well as a story before the events of Masters of the Air, this is a good option.

Stream Greyhound on Apple TV+.

The Battle Above: True Stories From WWII Pilots (2020)

The 2020 documentary, The Battle Above: True Stories from WWII Pilots is something that military buffs and Masters of the Air fans will enjoy thoroughly. Consisting of interviews with pilots who carried out daring missions and survived intense dogfights, this film offers great insight into the minds of the men who risked it all thousands of feet in the sky.

The Battle Above: True Stories from WWII Pilots on Pluto TV.

Stream The Battle Above: True Stories from WWII Pilots on Tubi.

Rent/Buy The Battle Above: True Stories from WWII Pilots on Amazon.

Hopefully, these movies, TV shows, and documentaries help scratch the itch after watching Masters of the Air. If you want even more action, our list of the best war movies has other options worth checking out.