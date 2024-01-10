The Best War Movies To Watch On Netflix

For over a century, war movies have taken audiences into the heat of battle, life-or-death situations, and on the frontlines of some of history’s biggest military conflicts. Today, more so than ever before, it’s incredibly easy to watch some of the best war movies of all time with streaming platforms like Netflix, where dozens of great titles are waiting to be watched.

If you’re in the mood to check out inspirational stories about the resilience of the human spirit, World War II movies set around the world , or one of the all-time great World World I films , look no further because we have some movies we think you will like.

All Quiet On The Western Front (2022)

Technically an anti-war film , Edward Berger’s 2022 adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel, All Quiet on the Western Front, follows Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) as he goes from a young and idealistic German student enthusiastically signing up to fight in World War I to a broken-down soldier unable to escape the horrors of war. Epic in both scope and scale (the movie has a nearly two-and-a-half-hour runtime), it is a harrowing tale of death, destruction, and millions of unnecessary deaths due to the actions of a few.

All Quiet on the Western Front took the world by storm and was a big surprise at the 2023 Academy Awards , taking home four Oscars, including Best International Feature Film and Best Original Score. Though hard to get through, this is a must-watch.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

One of the most realistic war films , Hacksaw Ridge, is also one of the more unique additions to the genre, as it features an atypical depiction of armed combat. The movie follows Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), a pacifist who helped save scores of lives during the Battle of Okinawa during World War II without ever firing his rifle .

From Doss’ days in basic training after being drafted to the massive battle that made him a hero we still celebrate all these years later, the film does a masterful job of telling his story.

Da 5 Bloods (2019)

Though much of what unfolds in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods takes place long after the Vietnam War ended, the impact the military conflict has on the group of former soldiers at the core of its story can be felt throughout. This 2020 Netflix original follows four Vietnam vets as they travel back to the jungle to find a supply of gold bars they hid decades earlier and the remains of their old squad leader (played by the late Chadwick Boseman ).

Throughout the movie, it becomes apparent that these soldiers (played by Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norma Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.) still carry the pain and guilt from their days in the service and what they experienced in the jungle.

Darkest Hour (2017)

Gary Oldman won the top acting prize at the 2018 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Joe Wrigtht’s Darkest Hour, a movie that is part World War II thriller and part intense biographical drama. Set during the early days of the Second World War, the film follows Churchill as he goes from a dark horse candidate for British Prime Minister to one of the most prominent figures in the global conflict.

If you’re looking for a movie to watch in tandem with Dunkirk, Darkest Hour will do the trick, as Wright’s biopic essentially ends just as the plot of Christopher Nolan’s blistering war drama is getting started.

The Woman King (2022)

A game-changing film by a female director , Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King is based on the story of the Agojie, a group of warrior women who served to protect the West African kingdom of Dahomey. The movie primarily follows General Nanisca (Viola Davis), the group’s leader, as she trains a new generation of skilled and fierce warriors to protect their homeland from all threats, including a foreign enemy that wants nothing more than to wipe out their tribe and their centuries-long legacy.

Incredible and hard-hitting action sequences, human drama, and tremendous storytelling make The Woman King a war movie you must watch, even if you aren’t a big fan of the war film genre.

Unbroken (2014)

Angelina Jolie's 2014 biographical drama, Unbroken tells the story of Capt. Louis "Louie" Zamperini (Jack O'Connell), a former Olympic long-distance runner who would go on to fight in World War II, where he was captured and subjected to torture and other horrors at the hands of the Japanese army.

The movie doesn't shy away from depictions of war or man's brutal nature and features multiple scenes throughout Louie's imprisonment that may prove too much for some. Regardless, it's a moving and brilliantly shot feature (thanks to the talented Richard Deakins ).

Narvik (2022)

If you’re looking for a movie set in the early years of World War II, look no further than Narvik, Erik Skjoldbaerg's military drama about the Nazi army’s first major defeat. Set during the Battle for Narvik, the film centers on a small yet key town in northern Norway that is the source of more than two-thirds of Germany’s Iron ore and the fight to disrupt the Nazi’s supply chain. Both epic and dramatic, this intense WWII drama has it all.

This movie features some incredibly orchestrated action sequences, perfectly composed shots, and terribly dramatic moments, all of which work in concert to create an unforgettable experience.

Operation Mincemeat (2022)

John Madden’s 2022 drama film, Operation Mincemeat, chronicles a plot by Allied forces to trick the Nazis into believing they were planning to invade Greece when in actuality, their real goal was taking Sicily and working their way north. Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen lead as Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley, respectively, the masterminds behind “Operation Mincemeat,” and their tense working relationship is the heart and soul of the film.

Though there isn’t as much action in Operation Mincemeat as in other movies from the genre, fans of the spy work behind military campaigns will get a kick out of this.

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Imitation Game, Morten Tyldum’s 2014 drama about Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his crusade to crack Germany’s enigma machine with a team of top minds during World War II, is a great war movie despite primarily taking place in the English countryside. Though the movie lacks intense battle scenes, it does capture the fears and attitudes of the era as well as the tireless fight to beat the Nazis once and for all.

There is also a tremendous amount of tragedy in The Imitation Game, especially when the film dives into the life of Turing, a brilliant mathematician who was later persecuted for his sexuality.

