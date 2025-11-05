That Time Prince Harry Showed Up Late For A Netflix Meeting, Then Made The Next Few Minutes About Hot Chocolate: ‘Hopeless’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix has been making headlines as of late, and not just because of their bad luck with the projects. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently struck a new deal with the streamer despite rumors of a rift. However, this new deal with Netflix is a downgrade from the initial overall deal they signed in 2022, and even though it’s still an exciting feat, it doesn’t seem to be all sunshine and rainbows. That seemingly became clearer as a story about the prince being late for a meeting and asking for hot chocolate made the rounds.

In a report about how Meghan and Harry have been working in Hollywood, Page Six spoke to a source who made claims about how "hopeless" they are in the workplace. They alleged:

They’re just hopeless in professional settings.

They went on to recall how Prince Harry reportedly showed up late to a meeting with Netflix and proceeded to ask an executive for a cup of hot chocolate. Apparently, this isn’t the first time that the prince was focused on his beverage of choice.

A Spotify employee alleged to Vanity Fair earlier this year that Prince Harry came into the LA office and asked for a cup of hot chocolate too, and since there was none, the employees “scrambled” to round some up. Then, he was apparently pitched an idea to review hot chocolate every week, and he and his team rejected it.

This news comes after there have been rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s troubles with Netflix. Over the summer, it was reported that Netflix might back out of its deal, partly because of Markle’s As Ever brand. Additionally, their projects have faced criticism, with people calling Markle's culinary lifestyle series "tone-deaf," for example. A source close to the couple also told THR that they are “both poor decision-makers,” with Prince Harry being an “enabler.” Meanwhile, Markle just lost another publicist.

Since Netflix wound up renewing the deal, albeit with a downgrade, the streamer seems to be on good terms with the couple. However, it's also possible that the hot chocolate and lateness are signs of or factors in the couple’s ongoing problems with Hollywood and their overall Netflix deal.

Of course, this is all rumor, and it’s not confirmed that Prince Harry showed up late to a meeting and immediately wanted hot chocolate. But, as we mentioned, this might hint at some larger issues he and Meghan Markle could be experiencing in Hollywood when it comes to their businesses.

Now, if you are looking to watch the projects the couple has made with the streamer, you can check out With Love, Meghan, Harry & Meghan and more with a Netflix subscription.