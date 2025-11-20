'She Knows How She Comes Across.' Meghan Markle's Collaborator Gets Honest About Her Shift Across The Pond And Back To Hollywood
"Meghan understands her voice..."
Over the last few years, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled into their lives in California, there has been a lot of discourse about the choices they’ve made and how they’re perceived as public figures. Now, a close collaborator of the Suits actress has opened up about their work after the move, explaining why the Duchess of Sussex “understands her voice” better than anyone else.
As Meghan Markle prepares to launch With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration on the 2025 TV schedule (you’ll be able to stream it with a Netflix subscription on December 3), she spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her life, her family’s move and her career since then. Those close to her opened up about it as well, including her collaborator Terry Wood, who said:
Wood, who is the former executive vice president at Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpo Productions, has worked with Markle on a few occasions. She was most notably an executive producer on Oprah’s revealing interview with Harry and Meghan back in 2021. She also worked with the Duchess of Sussex on her podcast Archetypes.
So, Wood has experience working with the couple, and Markle specifically, and she feels like the actress has a very good grasp on her voice and image. Explaining how the With Love, Meghan host tries to present herself, her collaborator said:
Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got together, her fame has skyrocketed to insane heights. She’s beloved by some and scrutinized by others, and with that has come a lot of viral noise. From stories about behind-the-scenes drama between her and Kate Middleton at her wedding to the couple’s reportedly rocky relationship with the Royal Family, there have been unfavorable pictures painted about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Their work has been criticized, too, with some calling Markle’s show, With Love, Meghan, “painful to watch.” Meanwhile, there are others who defend the duchess and her projects.
Now, these comments from Wood make it clear that Meghan Markle is self-aware and knows how she wants to present herself amidst all this noise.
As I mentioned, as people continue to talk about her and her choices, Markle’s career is expanding. She’s releasing the Christmas special for her show, With Love, Meghan, and her brand, As Ever, is growing, as it's selling candles now. The Duchess will also return to acting by making a cameo in the movie Close Personal Friends. So, it seems like she’s working on things she’s passionate about, and these new quotes show that she likely knows how said work impacts her image, too.
