Meghan Markle Just Lost Yet Another Publicist After With Love, Meghan
More staffing changes.
Meghan Markle caused quite a stir with With Love, Meghan, the lifestyle series that aired on the Netflix schedule earlier this year, with everything from an awkward interaction with Mindy Kaling to freaking out the Internet with her one-pot pasta. As questions remain about the fate of the series amid her and Prince Harry’s new deal with Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex has lost yet another publicist — her 10th since stepping away from her royal duties in 2020.
Emily Robinson joined the Sussexes’ team as Meghan Markle’s director of communications in June after previously doing publicity for Netflix. It was announced last week that she was already leaving the position, with a spokesperson for the duchess telling US Weekly:
The move comes soon after other changes to their communications staff and after years of turnover. In July, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut ties with their entire comms team in an effort to save money.
It’s unclear if Emily Robinson’s exit is related to the future of With Love, Meghan. Meghan Markle remained coy regarding the future of the lifestyle series that aired two seasons on the 2025 TV schedule — one in March and one in August, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription. Earlier this month at a Forbes panel, she said of a potential Season 3:
The latest departure in the Sussexes’ staff follows a big shakeup this summer, when the couple’s Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and UK press officer Charlie Gipson left alongside two other members of their private team.
Archewell’s director of communications Deesha Tank and head of operations Lianne Cashin also departed, in addition to Meghan Markle’s social media manager and a personal assistant.
Last year, Ashley Hansen exited her role as global press secretary and head of communications, per People, in order to launch her own firm. Two of the duchess’ former publicists — James Holt and Miranda Bardot — did not leave but rather were promoted to non-public relations roles.
There’s been much speculation, articles and even a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s treatment of their staff. Valentine Low has reportedly spoken to many former employees who allegedly say they’ve been bullied. Low recalls the “very fragile state” of his sources, as he said even more than two years after leaving their positions, they allegedly remained afraid of Meghan Markle’s “capacity for revenge.”
The duchess’ team has firmly rejected Valentine Low’s claims, saying the author “continues to desperately recycle false, offensive, and long-discredited allegations in an apparent bid to sell books and resuscitate relevance.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen a lot of change since relocating to the United States, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s next for the couple. in the meantime, both seasons of With Love, Meghan along with the Sussexes other shows, are still available to stream on Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
