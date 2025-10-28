Yes, Meghan Markle Is Selling A Candle That Smells Like Her Royal Wedding, And Yes, It Has The Perfect Name

Along with her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, premiering on the 2025 TV schedule , Meghan Markle has been working on her brand, As Ever. The company sells things like fruit spread, honey, tea and more. It also has a small line of candles. One of them even smells like the Duchess of Sussex’s Royal Wedding, and it has the perfect name to highlight that fact.

Meghan Markle Is Now Selling A Candle That Smells Like Her Royal Wedding

As Ever was created by Markle and highlights her “long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.” Primarily, it emphasizes her love for “jams, preserves, and fruit spreads,” however, now they sell other products, like candles, too. And recently, the Suits actress released a $64 candle called “ Signature Candle No. 519 ,” and it was made to honor her wedding to Prince Harry.

In the description for “Signature Candle No. 519,” it explains that this product is As Ever's signature scent, and represents “love at first light.” It also reveals that the product was fully inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day:

No. 519 is the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter; this signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories—her wedding day, May 19th.

Turning that description into a smell, No. 519 has “grounding notes of Moroccan mint leaf, white tea leaves, and a back note of woodsy cardamom.” It’s also explained that this fragrance is meant to evoke “the freshness of a day in the English countryside, a long walk in the garden, and a spirit of happiness that is hard to resist.”

Now, there’s been a fair number of rumors about the drama that happened behind the scenes of Markle’s wedding . She and Prince Harry also now live in California , away from the other royals, and these days, Prince Harry’s relationship with his family is rocky .

However, this product highlights the happiness and joy that came with that royal wedding. I remember the Suits cast congratulating her on the day, and I remember how gorgeous the ceremony was. Plus, now, Meghan and Harry have been married for seven years and have two kids. So, this candle is a sweet way to commemorate one of the biggest days of their lives.

The Significance Behind The Candle’s Name

Along with the scent itself being inspired by the wedding, the candle’s name also pays homage to it. It’s called “Signature Candle No. 519,” and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said “I do” on May 19, 2018.

So, the five represents the fifth month of the year and 19 represents the day. How sweet!

Actually, both candles As Ever sells commemorate special dates with their names. While this one features the day of the royal wedding, Markle’s other scent, “Signature Candle No. 84,” represents her birthday, which is August 4. Honestly, these feel like the perfect two names for this brand’s signature candles.