Royal Photographer Has Spoken Out After 'Tone Deaf' Meghan Markle Appears To Be Changing Her Tune Amidst Netflix Series Delays

Netflix’s 2025 TV schedule is filled with a number of new titles, including a new lifestyle series from Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is headlining With Love, Meghan, which was set to debut on January 15 amid the 2025 TV schedule. However, Markle delayed the program’s release due to the wildfires in Southern California. Markle has been called “tone deaf” for producing the series, and many have questioned her motives for the delay. But, now, a royal photographer is sharing a different take on the royal’s decision.

The Duchess has received backlash on multiple occasions since she married Prince Harry in 2018. Royal photographer Helena Chard made note of that during a recent interview with Fox News Digital. Despite that, though, Chard also opined that the former Suits star’s decision regarding her latest TV venture marks a notable “first” for her. The photog discussed that and shared her take on why it would’ve have been optimal for the 43-year-old mother of two to have released the show as planned:

It would have been wrong to launch her new show while the wildfires continue to rage through L.A. I have to say it’s a first, her giving some thought to the release date of her series. She usually releases her work at the most inappropriate time, to the dismay and wrath of the general public.

These last several years have seen Meghan Markle face criticism for a myriad of reasons – whether it be related to the content she’s released. For instance, in 2022, she and her spouse were chastised for their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which detailed their lives, relationship with the Royal Family and more. Early this year, some also took issue with Markle and Harry’s website over the fact that they used their formal titles after stepping down as senior members of the aforementioned family. Just recently, Meghan Markle’s return to social media was blasted after her first post in five years seemingly had an error.

Most recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered to provide assistance amid the fires in California, with actress Justine Bateman blasting them as “disaster tourists.” During her interview, Helena Chard went on to further emphasize the amount of flak that Meghan Markle has taken while speaking to the delay of her latest show. She also went on to weigh in on why she believes Markle made this choice:

The public have understandably constantly berated her for being tone deaf. She is hoping the public see her in a new light as a caring, helpful and kind person, thus changing their current perception of her.

Based on what’s been shown thus far, With Love, Meghan puts the royal and media personality in a more personal space. The series was filmed at a farmhouse not far from Markle and Prince Harry’s abode in Montecito, California and sees the former sharing lifestyle tips while also having intimate conversations with guest stars. Among those set to appear amid the eight episodes are actress Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer as well as Roy Choi. Harry is also set to be featured in some capacity.

It can’t be said for sure whether Meghan Markle’s decision to delay her show will have the effect that Helena Chard theorizes it could have. What surely everyone can agree on though, is that the fires in LA have been devastating and that the primary focus should be to provide support as necessary. As for With Love, Meghan, the show is now set to be available to Netflix subscription holders on March 4.