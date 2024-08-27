Michael Weatherly Looks Dapper In New NCIS: Tony And Ziva Set Photo, And Also Hot (Literally)

Earlier this year on the 2024 TV schedule, Michael Weatherly stopped by NCIS to briefly reprise Tony DiNozzo at the end of “The Stories We Leave Behind,” the episode that paid tribute to the late David McCallum. This was Weatherly’s first time playing Tony in eight years, and thankfully for longtime NCIS fans, it won’t be the last. The actor is currently the spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva alongside Ziva David actress Cote de Pablo, and he’s shared a photo from the set of the upcoming Paramount+ subscription-exclusive show where he looks both dapper and hot… I mean literally regarding the latter.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva has been filming in Budapest since July, and in this latest update on how the production is going, Weatherly posted the below photo on his Instagram page:

While this isn’t the first time this year that Michael Weatherly has shared a dapper fashion post connected to NCIS: Tony & Ziva, here we have the Tony DiNozzo actor looking quite stylish in this snazzy ensemble. I especially like how he’s wearing a blue suit jacket rather than going with with a more straightforward color like black or gray. Alas, on this particular filming day, it was particularly hot in Budapest, so I don’t blame Weatherly for taking a breather. After all, as nice as those clothes look, wearing them in such weather is only going to make him sweat more.

Along with the aforementioned Tony appearance in NCIS Season 21, Cote de Pablo also reprised Ziva David in the show’s Season 16 finale, and then recurred throughout Season 17. However, NCIS: Tony & Ziva will mark the first time these two have played their two characters together since Season 11’s second episode, which was de Pablo’s final appearance as a series regular. Michael Weatherly left the main cast in the Season 13 finale, the episode where he met Tali, his daughter with Ziva whom he didn’t know existed.

Although it is a little strange that the show is called NCIS: Tony & Ziva considering that its title characters no longer work for that law enforcement agency, that’s just a minor nitpick, and needless to say that these two won’t be lacking for excitement in their lives. The spinoff will follow Tony and Ziva going on the run in Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. We’ll also get to spend more time with Tali, who’s now a 12-year-old girl being played by Isla Gee , amongst a lineup of brand-new faces in the NCIS-verse.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but once that information comes in, we’ll share that alongside any other major updates about the spinoff. Meanwhile, both NCIS Season 22 and the new prequel series NCIS: Origins will both premiere Monday, October 14 on CBS.