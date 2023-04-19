Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Ever since its debut in August 1993, the Power Rangers brand has been one of the strongest and most prolific on the small screen, with dozens of seasons, multiple movies, all kinds of video games, and more toys than anyone can count. As the world celebrates the 30th anniversary of the franchise that made every school-aged kid in the early 1990s want to dress up in colorful costumes and fight putties, there’s a new Netflix special that both celebrates the Power Rangers legacy and brings to life a brand-new story.

If you have watched or plan to watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, there’s a good chance you’re wondering where you’ve seen the actors before. Well, don’t worry, because we have you more than covered with those returning familiar faces and the new characters suiting up for the first time. It’s morphin’ time!

Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack Taylor)

Walter Emanuel Jones, who played Zack Taylor during the early days of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ run, is back in action as the Black Ranger for the first time in more than a quarter-century for the new Netflix movie.

In the years between his departure from the original series in 1994 and his return in Once & Always, Jones landed roles on shows like Malibu Shores, Spaces Cases, The Shield, and multiple appearances (as different characters) on various other Power Rangers shows. He also appeared in movies like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, The Order, and several others. In 2023, he had a small part in the House Party cast .

David Yost (Billy Cranston)

David Yost, who portrayed Billy Cranston in more than 200 episodes of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers before departing the series in 1996, is back again as the Blue Ranger in the new special.

Before returning to join the Once & Always cast, Yost spent most of the past two decades working as a producer on shows like Alien Hunter, Temptation Island, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and various other reality shows. He’s also made appearances in movies like Degenerate and The Order.

Catherine Sutherland (Katherine 'Kat' Hillard)

Catherine Sutherland, who became the second Pink Ranger when she joined Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers as Katherine “Kate” Hillard in 1995, is another returning star for the Netflix movie.

Unlike co-stars Jones and Yost, Sutherland has been a major part of the Power Rangers franchise over the past 25 years, appearing on shows like Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo (and the 1997 movie based on the season), and various others, with the most recent being the 2018 series Power Rangers Ninja Steel. Outside of that, Sutherland has appeared in movies like The Cell and shows like Neighbors.

Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos)

Steven Cardenas joins the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always cast as Rocky DeSantos, a character he has played on-and-off going back to the show’s second season in 1994

Over the years, Cardenas has played the Red Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, as well as the Blue Ranger in various shows set within this universe. When not acting, Cardenas teaches Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, according to his Twitter page.

Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam Park)

Johnny Yong Bosch, who first started to play Adam Park, a.k.a., the second Black Ranger, after the departure of Jones in 1994, suits up again for Once & Always. This is the first time he’s played the character that kick-started his career in more than a decade-and-a-half.

Though Bosch doesn’t have a whole lot of live-action credits to his name in the past decade or so, his voice work is impressive to say the very least. Over the years, he’s voiced characters on anime shows like Naruto, Sailor Moon, One Piece, and Godzilla Singular Point, to name only a few. His animated film appearances include the likes of classic anime movies like Akira, various Digimon movies, and the 2022 theatrical release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell)

Karan Ashley is the sixth and final Power Ranger to return for the new reunion special, once again playing Aisha Campbell, a.k.a., the second Yellow Ranger. This will mark the first time Ashley has come back to the franchise since 1996.

In addition to appearing on various seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the 1995 theatrical release based on popular series, Ashley has appeared on shows like Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Boston Common, The Steve Harvey Show, and Class Dismissed.

Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)

Barbara Goodson, who helped fuel the nightmares of young children and sell countless toys with her role as Rita Repulsa in the early days of the Power Rangers franchise, is back yet again to provide the voice of Rita Repulsa in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

In addition to portraying the evil empress and perpetual thorne in the side of the residents of Angel Grove, Goodson has voiced characters on everything from Fraggle Rock to Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer to Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and scores of other TV shows. Her film appearances include the likes of Akira, Zootopia, the Studio Ghibli classic Kiki’s Delivery Service, and most recently, The Bad Guys, which is a movie you really need to check out .

Richard Horvitz (Alpha 5)

Richard Horvitz is another franchise staple to join the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always cast, returning to voice the iconic Alpha 5, the group’s robotic assistant with the iconic catchphrase: “Aye-yi-yi-yi-yi!”

Over the years, Horvitz has spent his time providing his voice for countless animated movies and shows like CatDog, Invader Zim, New Looney Tunes, The Wind Rises, and Dragon Ball Super. He’s also had some live-action credits to his name with movies like Crazy, Stupid, Love, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Shaolin Soccer.

Charlie Kersh (Minh Kwan)

Charlie Kersh appears as Minh Kwan, the teenage daughter of Trini Kwan, the original Yellow Ranger

Prior to landing a role on the new Power Rangers special, Kersh appeared on shows like Happyish and Clique Wars.

Hopefully, this helps you make sense of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always cast. You can now watch the Power Rangers of yesterday and today, as well as touching tributes to the late Jason David Frank and Thuy Trang, who passed away in 2001, but only if you have a Netflix subscription .