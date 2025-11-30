Thanksgiving Is Over, And Emily Ratajkowski Is Already Getting Nice And Naughty In Red Lingerie For The Holidays

This year, celebrities have had very different ways of celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday. Jeremy Renner cozied up with an Avengers movie . Sydney Sweeney went water skiing . Kylie Jenner showed off stunning bikini vacation pics , leading to speculation about where Timothée Chalamet was . There’s no right or wrong way to celebrate a holiday, but if you were to ask Emily Ratajkowski, it seems she’s ready to move on from the autumn and head right into Christmas festivities.

The model, author and social media personality popped onto social over the weekend, and there wasn’t a cornucopia in sight. Instead, she’s already getting nice and naughty for the holidays, settling into some holiday-approved red lingerie for her Thanksgiving weekend celebration.

(Image credit: Emily Ratajkowski)

The pic was part of her collaboration with Lounge ahead of what the brand calls “gifting season.” This includes everything from red and white bras to underwear sporting cute phrases like “snowflake kisses.” The popular corset style that is everywhere right now is available in holiday colors, too.

Emrata is no stranger to a bikini . She’s been an ambassador for several swimwear and lingerie brands over the years, and even once wore a bikini in a movie theater as a stunt . More recently, she recently joined the likes of Ashley Graham , Behati Prinsloo, Angel Reese and more at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Though, the timing of her holiday looks was very spot-on in my opinion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We already know there have been some great sales leading up to Cyber Monday deals , and that includes some deals at Lounge. (I'd be remiss if I did not mention some great streaming deals , if you didn’t catch the Victoria’s Secret show with your YouTube TV subscription yet. Just sayin.’ )

Emily Ratajkowski has been known to rock a little red dress as well, so doubtless she is not done yet where holiday apparel is concerned. But I’m stoked that fall is out and holidays are in, and I can’t wait to see what comes down the celebrity fashion pipeline next.