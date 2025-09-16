Friendship Clearly Wanted To Make Me Feel Uncomfortable, And One Wild Scene Accomplished That Almost Too Well

Spoilers for Friendship lie ahead, so be aware of that as we dive into this hilarious and cringy subject matter.

The 2025 movie schedule includes some off-kilter films, but few can probably match Friendship, the A24 comedy starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the movie centers on suburban dad Craig (Robinson), who becomes friends with new neighbor Austin (Rudd). The pals’ bond and the ways in which it affects their lives might sound like a traditional premise, but in these talents' hands, it leads to some very wild moments that will make viewers feel uncomfortable.

I made it through most of the runtime myself without needing to stop the movie or watch from behind my fingers, tempting as that might have been. However, one scene is still nagging at my soul.

(Image credit: A24)

Friendship's Soap Punishment Scene Succeeded In Making Me Feel Truly Uncomfortable

Anyone who’s familiar with Tim Robinson’s brand of humor likely knows he specializes in cringe comedy, which centers around social awkwardness, self-deprecation and other elements. With that, his material is enough to make viewers howl with laughter and wince with everything they’ve got. (Check out Robinson’s sketch show, I Think You Should Leave, to get an idea of what I mean.) His aforementioned film with Paul Rudd is no different, and the one specific scene I just can’t get over involves soap.

In Friendship, there comes a point at which Austin invites Craig over to his house to hang out with him and some of his buddies. Craig initially has trouble fitting in, but he eventually manages to find some common ground with the gang. However, the night takes an unfortunate turn during a jovial boxing session in the garage, at which point Craig sucker punches Austin. That’s awkward enough, but everything gets extremely uncomfortable when Craig begins to punish himself by chewing on a bar of soap in a matter-of-fact-way.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The sight of Craig seeking to get back into Austin and co.’s good graces while keeping a whole bar of soap in his mouth is just too wild. Oddly enough, many of the scenes that preceded the soap moment and those that came later didn’t bother me as much. What’s really ironic, though, is that the notion of a guy putting a whole bar of soap in his mouth is so simple, yet it’s also so strange.

Put plainly, this soap scene is easily one of the weirdest moments I’ve ever seen in a movie. And that's crazy to say, given that Friendship has many more off-the-wall elements.

(Image credit: A24)

Viewers Should Brace Themselves For Friendship, Whether They’ve Seen It Before Or Not

As I told a co-worker, it’s very hard to prepare one’s self for the pure cringe that is Friendship, and it doesn't matter how many times a person has seen it. Seriously, there are some scenes in this movie that’ll make you squirm out of second-hand embarrassment. Craig’s impromptu visit to Austin’s job and Craig’s meltdown at his job are just a few prime examples. And don’t get me started on the last 10 minutes of the film (which I won’t discuss in detail here).

This wickedly dark and funny comedy from Andrew DeYoung isn’t for the faint of heart. However, I applaud DeYoung for managing to craft a movie that succeeds in its mission to make viewers feel uneasy. Not only that, but as crazy as the soap scene and others are, Tim Robinson plays them to perfection, and his performance alone makes the film worth a screening. Just be warned that however ready you think you are for it, the movie will still get you.

Friendship is now streamable with an HBO Max subscription, and anyone who’s bold enough to want more cringe after that can use that same membership to stream Tim Robinson’s The Chair Company, which premieres on October 12 amid the 2025 TV schedule. Also, read up on upcoming A24 films.