Jenna Ortega Just Ditched Her Signature Wednesday Black For A Satin Gown With The Coolest Neckline

Jenna Ortega has quickly developed into one of the biggest names in celebrity fashion, thanks to next-level examples of method-dressing and looks like her midriff-baring cropped blazer. While nobody can go wrong with classic black, Ortega especially has embraced the fashion sense of her Wednesday character on several occasions, including at a recent film festival. However, she ditched the dark mid-fest and transitioned to the most elegant satin number.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star walked the red carpet on the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival in a structured black gown from Svitlana Bevza’s spring 2026 collection that featured a stunning asymmetrical neckline and peplum that dropped into a floor-length skirt, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP via Getty Images)

You don’t see a peplum all that often and, while this fashionista has been known to rock a structured look, this piece gives her a particularly unique shape, especially with the V-cut neckline.

The dress featured a halterneck that left the back completely open — a common theme among many of Jenna Ortega’s power-goth looks — with the bodice sculpted into a peplum for a dramatic silhouette. Her dark red hair was worn parted down the center in tousled waves, and while you can’t see it in the photo above, she reportedly sported black Roker Highbury boots. (I’d always choose boots over stilettos on the red carpet if I were a celebrity. Or just straight-up go with Adam Sandler’s outfit from this year’s Oscars.)

For Night 2 of the Moroccan film festival, which runs from November 28 to December 6, she completely turned the tables. The Wednesday star bid farewell to structure, opting for simple and sleek, and she traded in the darkness for a light-colored, satin number that featured a stunning neckline:

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega’s ivory gown was a masterclass in simplicity done well, with the satin of her bodice sweeping diagonally over her torso to one shoulder, where it connected to a halter collar. A scarf-like panel draped down the opposite side of the dress, again leaving the actress’ back exposed.

A belt of matching ivory satin hung around her waist with a chain and cross providing the smallest embellishment on the ultra-clean look. She again wore her hair down in a center part — though this time it was straightened — and on both nights her glam makeup featured a smoky eye, deeply colored lip and barely there brows.

While Jenna Ortega can rock the Wednesday-coded black as well as anybody — just look at the one-shouldered ballgown she wore to a recent Christian Louboutin event — she’s worked closely with her team, including longtime stylist Enrique Melendez, to ensure that she’s dropping jaws in hues from sheerly remarkable red to lacy lilac with a faux-fur stole to the multi-colored bejeweled top she wore to the Emmy Awards.

I definitely love to see her experimenting with all of the colors of the rainbow, but you also won’t find me complaining when she’s going the goth route either. Keep an eye out for Jenna Ortega in the new year, as she’s got at least one project scheduled on the 2026 movie calendar.