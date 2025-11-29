I Don’t Know If I'm More Warm And Fuzzy Over These Taylor Swift Quotes About Travis Kelce Or The Fan Responses

There are a lot of reasons I’m excited to watch The End of an Era when it premieres on the 2025 TV schedule . However, one piece of the story that I’m extra thrilled about is how this tour played into the beginning of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship . We know it will show it too, because she sweetly gushed about him in an ad for the docuseries. Now, I can’t decide what’s cuter, her comments or the fans’ reactions to what she said.

What Taylor Swift Said About Travis Kelce

In the lead-up to The End of an Era’s December 12 premiere, trailers for the Eras Tour docuseries have revealed that we will get to see Swift and Kelce’s relationship flourish on camera.

While it felt like we would get to see this – considering their romance quite literally started because Travis Kelce wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet at the tour – exactly how much we’d see of them was a big question about The End of an Era . That’s because for most of her life, the pop star has kept her relationships pretty private. However, in an ad for the series (via ET ), it’s made clear that Tayvis will be featured, as we got to hear the “So High School” singer say:

The most meaningful relationship I’ve ever had started with a man saying he was butthurt that I didn’t want to meet him. Greatest surprise of my life.

Well, that’s absolutely adorable! Honestly, it’s still kind of hard to believe that these two ended up together because Travis Kelce had a friendship bracelet, a dream and a podcast. It feels like a story you’d see play out in a great rom-com , and that was further proven by how fans reacted to this quote.

How Swifties Are Reacting To This Quote

After listening to Taylor Swift sing about big love and swoon-worthy romance for two decades, it’s amazing to see her being so loud and proud about the relationship she’s in. So, in celebration of this “Love Story,” fans are gushing over her and Kelce, commenting things on ET’s post about the ad like:

Ugh, I just love them. -megschaefie

He wooed her and won her over…very sweet! Love them! -heidi_hmb

awww... soulmates indeed 😍 -ruwini.t

Real life rom-com. They are so perfect together! I’m so excited to watch this docu-series! 🫶 -melissinclair

Dude had a Friendship bracelet and a dream 😍 TAYVIS FOREVER ❤️ -rileyrodriguez._19

Love story unfolding before our eyes! Priceless! -gotriciago

It really does feel like they’re kind of living out the lyrics of “You Belong with Me,” and it’s always exhilarating to learn more about their relationship. So, yeah, this ad from The End of an Era has me feeling all warm and fuzzy, and the fans’ comments are increasing my excitement even more.

Now, to see more of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship and to witness how The Eras Tour was pulled off, you can stream The End of an Era with a Disney+ subscription starting on December 12.