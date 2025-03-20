Netflix Just Announced A Reality Competition Show Based On Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, And I Can't Decide If It's A Great Or Terrible Idea

This is wild.

The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory cast
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The upcoming Netflix schedule just got a lot more exciting, as the streamer announced a new show that will blend a Roald Dahl classic with a reality competition series. Oompa Loompa Doopity don't miss out on The Golden Ticket, as we get a show that will let contestants live out their dreams of being in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

In yet another reason to hold onto that Netflix subscription, the streamer announced the series is currently casting. Check out the description for the project below:

Lucky contestants will have the chance to enter Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but there’s a catch—only players who find a coveted golden ticket will gain entry to the factory. But a golden ticket doesn’t guarantee a sweet ride once the gates open; only those who can adapt, strategize, and withstand the unknown will make it through. Set inside a retro-futuristic dreamscape, this high-stakes social experiment will challenge players not just physically but mentally as they navigate games, tests, and temptations designed to probe their instincts, resilience, and ability to thrive in chaos.

The movies have been as good as the book, but will the reality series measure up to the legacy of Willy Wonka? If nothing else, I'm hoping The Golden Ticket looks just as delicious as the movies so I can snack while watching and live vicariously. All of that said, I do have other things I'm thrilled about, and one thing I think could make this a terrible idea for Netflix to pursue.

Peter Ostrum and Jack Albertson in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

I Love Netflix Continuing To Turn Fictional Properties Into Reality Competition Shows

A while back Netflix did a reality show version of Squid Game, and I wrote about how it was arguably better than the original series. To me, there was something more exciting about the fact we were watching an unscripted competition unfold, and no one knew who the winner would be. That's the downside of television and movies, as we already have some assumption the central character we follow will come out on top at the end of it all.

The Golden Ticket could give us a look at what it would look like if Violet Beauregarde won, assuming there's a person alive on this Earth who acts like that. As long as no one who did anything as abhorrent as Grandpa Joe in the original Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory wins, I'll be ok with it.

Gene Wilder having a freak out during the boat ride in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Wouldn't Anyone Who Saw The Movie Know How To Win?

Now, here's why this might be a bad idea...I'm genuinely curious how The Golden Ticket will work as a reality competition series, because I would assume anyone who has seen the movies would know how to win. Considering it's one of the best kids movies out there, I would wager many people who apply for this show will have watched.

As such, I have to wonder just how well this series will be able to blend fiction with reality. I don't imagine there will be someone who immediately wants to drink from the Chocolate River only to be trapped in a tube and hauled off in shame as Oompa Loompas compose a diss track equal to Kendrick Lamar's wild feud against Drake. And I genuinely don't know how they'll make some sort of reality competition out of an adventure through the rooms of the chocolate factor.

I hope The Golden Ticket mirrors Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory as much as it can, but I ultimately understand why it'll be a challenge to do.

Peter Ostrum as Charlie in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

You Don't Need A Golden Ticket To Compete

There's an official casting page currently open for those who want to be on The Golden Ticket, so don't sit around thinking you need to shell out cash for a chocolate bar. Of course, only a select few will be chosen for this unique experience, so make sure to stand out in that audition.

The Golden Ticket is on the way to Netflix, but we don't have a premiere date or official trailer yet. I can't wait for more details on this series, though, and I have high hopes it will be a series we all want to binge-watch.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

